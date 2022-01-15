ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Earl Sweatshirt & Zelooperz Share Their "Vision"

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, January 14th, Earl Sweatshirt dropped off Sick!, a 10-track project that sees him conquer eight songs on his own while also linking up with Armand Hammer on "Tabula Rasa," which was previously released as a single, and Zelooperz on "Vision." The song begins...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

Earl Sweatshirt Reveals Tracklist For Album 'SICK!,' New Single "Titanic"

Earl Sweatshirt has revealed the tracklist for his new album SICK!, which is due in a week on January 14 via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. Originally announced a month ago, SICK! includes features from Armand Hammer and Zelooperz. To give the LP one final push, he has released a new song “Titanic” produced by Black Noi$e. “Titanic” is the third single to emerge from SICK! following "2010" and "Tabula Rasa" with Armand Hammer.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Earl Sweatshirt Explains How COVID-19 Inspired 'SICK!' Album: 'I Leaned Into The Chaos'

Earl Sweatshirt is gearing up to release his forthcoming record SICK!, and just dropped the album’s next single “Titanic.”. The warped Black Noi$e-produced track plods along at a disjointed pace as Earl spits intellectual bars about his hesitancy to return to the public eye. Actor Na-Kel Smith is also featured on the brief track, which doesn’t even clock in at two minutes. The pair previously linked up for “DNA” on I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
variancemagazine.com

Earl Sweatshirt enters new year with new heat: Hear 'Titanic'

Earl Sweatshirt didn't make us wait very long to get new heat this year. His new song "Titanic" is out today. Of course, he's been on a hot streak recently, dropping new tracks leading up to next week's release of his new album SICK!, which he confirmed last month will arrive on Jan. 14 via Tan Cressida / Warner Records.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelooperz
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
Person
Armand Hammer
mixmag.net

Free Thebe: Earl Sweatshirt is coming into his own

After a controversial come-up, disappearance and return to the spotlight, Earl Sweatshirt is reconciling with his past and carving his own lane in hip hop. The LA rapper speaks to Dhruva Balram about grief, fatherhood, and his new project 'Sick!. Thebe Kgositsile is silent. He’s searching for the right words...
HIP HOP
variancemagazine.com

Just as promised, Earl Sweatshirt's new album 'SICK!' is here

Right on time, Earl Sweatshirt's new album is here in full. After kicking off the year last week with one last teaser, SICK! is now here, out today via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. "SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus...
MUSIC
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Earl Sweatshirt, Montell Fish, Leikeli47 & More

A year has come and gone. Out of the kindness of our hearts, we’ll spare you the speech highlighting all the amazing acts we discovered in 2021, and will instead get straight to what’s new in 2022. From the soul-baring sounds of Montell Fish and Brittany Campbell, to bass-heavy bangers from Leikeli47 and Azizi Gibson, we’ve got the sounds to help you power through week two of the new year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com

Earl Sweatshirt Drops Visual for ‘Sick!’ Track “Titanic”

Earl Sweatshirt has shared a music video for “Titanic,” a single off of his new LP Sick!. The song was produced by the rapper’s frequent collaborator, the Detroit-based Black Noi$e. Directed by Rodney Passe, the video follows Earl Sweatshirt riding through the city leaning out the back...
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Earl Sweatshirt Wrecks Rap’s Rules on ‘Sick!’

For a certain strain of rap fan, Earl Sweatshirt’s elite lyricism has made him a god among men. But rather than coast on that deification, the California rapper (whose real name is Thebe Kgositsile) has spent his career defying expectations. His response to listeners seeking replays of his 2010 mixtape Earl, which introduced him as a devilish lyrical wunderkind, has been relentless reinvention. On his first two albums, those revisions were muted, taking place mostly on the level of subject matter and sound. But on 2018’s Some Rap Songs and 2019’s Feet of Clay, he directly pushed against notions of rap greatness as merely the sum of one’s verbiage, embracing the clipped rhythms and nonlinearity of the hip-hop margins. His elliptic, woozy songwriting, crammed with texture and motion, yet shunning structure and cogency, subverted ideas about how rap songs could sound and be arranged. Sick! continues that trend, charting new territory for Earl while continuing to subtly dissect rap conventions.
HIP HOP
Complex

Best New Music This Week: The Weeknd, Gunna, Earl Sweatshirt, and More

We made it through the first week of 2022, and there’s a lot of music to be excited about To kick things off the right way, the Weeknd dropped his new album, Dawn FM, featuring standout tracks like, “Out of Time.” Gunna is back with his long-awaited album, DS4EVER, featuring a great collaboration with Future and Young Thug on “Pushin P.” And 2 Chainz is gearing up for a new album cycle with “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring 42 Dugg. This week’s list also includes new songs from NBA YoungBoy, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Earl Sweatshirt Delivers First Studio Album in Four Years, 'SICK!'

Earl Sweatshirt is back with his first studio album in four years, SICK!. Clocking in at under 30 minutes, the 10-track record feature guest appearances from Zelooperz on “Vision” and Armand Hammer on “Tabula Rasa,” while The Alchemist, Black Noi$e, Ancestor, Theravada, Rob Chamber, Samiyam and Alexander Spit handled production. SICK! marks his first full-length release since 2018’s Some Rap Songs and follow his 2019 EP FEET OF CLAY.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Joe Budden Rips Eminem and Kendrick Collab “Love Game,” Says He’ll Never Listen to Earl Sweatshirt’s New Album

Joe Budden has always been one to speak his mind, and he certainly wasn’t holding back on the most recent episode of his Joe Budden Podcast. On episode 502, Budden covered everything from his thoughts on The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to Earl Sweatshirt’s Sick!. He also trashed Kendrick Lamar and Emimem’s track “Love Game,” which he argued is “high on the list” of “worst record ever made by two superstars.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Savannah James' Black Dress Breaks The Internet

Savannah James is royalty, and she knows it. Wife to LeBron James, she has been shown off by The King many times. Whether it's a holiday, a festive occasion, or sitting courtside at their sons' basketball games, LeBron never misses an opportunity to post his queen in admiration of her radiant beauty. At the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, we saw them taking pictures with family in celebration of the film's release. On her birthday, LeBron took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude for her and show the world how gorgeous she looked. It's safe to say she's aware of her shine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At Age 24

Houston, Texas-based rapper Sad Frosty has reportedly passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 24. The underground rapper was best known for his songs "Swerve," "A.D.H.D. Freestyle," and "Beavis & Butthead" with DC The Don. The rapper's team confirmed his passing with a post on his official Instagram page,...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent's GF Jamira Haines Blasts People Accusing Her Of Having Cosmetic Surgery

When Jamira Haines, also known as Cuban Link, makes appearances on social media, it's often in modeling photos, to show off her luxury lifestyle, or to joke around with boyfriend 50 Cent. She doesn't often get into verbal tussles with trolls or Fif's fans looking for a laugh at her expense, but Haines took a few minutes to gather a few critics who had something to say about her looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy