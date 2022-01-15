ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

One-on-One with Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown

By Tasmin Mahfuz, Katie Misuraca
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In part 2 of their conversation on Capitol Review, Tasmin Mahfuz and Congressman Anthony Brown discuss tackling COVID in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, his views on Governor Hogan’s “Refund the Police” initiative, and why he’s running to become Maryland’s next attorney general.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

