- - - Germany became a nation -- the Second Reich -- on Jan. 17, 1871. The ceremony to mark unification took place not in Munich, Frankfurt or Berlin, but at the Palace of Versailles. That setting was an indication of the new nation's fragility. Otto von Bismarck, the architect of unification, understood that to hold the ceremony in a German city would foment jealousy among the fractious states that had reluctantly agreed upon unity. Versailles instead symbolized something distinctly German: namely, victory in the war against France.

