Moncks Corner, SC

Santee Cooper shifts to ‘OPCON 2’ status ahead of wintry weather

By Dianté Gibbs
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Santee Cooper has announced its move to “OPCON 2” alert status ahead of wintry weather expected in the state on Sunday.

OPCON 2 means that a threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system is “imminent or has occurred, but effects are limited or still uncertain,” the utility said. The change went into effect at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Santee Cooper will make every effort to keep electricity flowing to our 198,000 customers in Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry counties and our wholesale and industrial customers across the state,” Mike Poston, the utlity’s chief customer officer, said. “Our equipment is lined up, our vehicles are ready, and we are finalizing details to be sure we can respond to outages as soon as we safely can.”

Customers can report outages at stormcenter.santeecooper.com or by calling 888-769-7688.

