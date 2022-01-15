ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Legend Ray Lewis Blasts Ben Roethlisberger’s Comments Before Chiefs Matchup: ‘Don’t Know If I Ever Walked Into a Game to Have Fun’

By Brandon Austin
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger understands that few people give his team a chance against the Kansas City Chiefs. He suggested the Steelers are playing with house money. Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis thinks the veteran quarterback should have a different mindset heading into this high-stakes matchup. Ray...

ClutchPoints

Chiefs make Ben Roethlisberger witness feat never seen before in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs showed no mercy on the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they crushed Ben Roethlisberger and company at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night for a 42-21 victory and a ticket to the AFC Divisional round. And in what was likely Big Ben’s last NFL game as a player, the Chiefs made him witness something that’s never been done before in the history of the NFL.
