Crime Stoppers, US Marshals offering reward for person wanted in connection with Tiara Lott's death

Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals are offering rewards for the arrest of the person wanted in connection with the death of Tiara Lott in Buffalo.

Investigators say Andre Whigham is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for homicide.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Evans' mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here .

Lott was reported missing in January 2021 and her body was found a few weeks later by Buffalo police.

Whigham is believed to be the last person to have seen her before she was killed.

The U.S. Marshals describe Whigham as a black male with brown eyes, 5'9" tall and 210 pounds, with several tattoos which includes a highly visible tattoo on his neck.

Officials say he is known to go by the nickname "Dro" and has connections to Ohio and North Carolina.

Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information to contact (716) 867-6161 or 1-800-336-0102.