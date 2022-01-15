ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves 3-1 Southampton: Adama Traore rounds off a hard-earned victory as Bruno Lage's men battle past Saints despite another James Ward-Prowse stunner

By Adrian Kajumba
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Three points for Bruno Lage’s side thanks to goals from a trio whose presence on the scoresheet would have been a more than welcome sight for everyone connected with Wolves.

Raul Jimenez ended his seven-game goal drought to open the scoring, captain Conor Coady lifted the roof of Molineux with his first ever league goal at the ground and then Adama Traore sealed Wolves’s latest win during a breathless finish with his first strike of the season.

Each goal was celebrated deliriously, particularly Coady’s. Even goalkeeper Jose Sa raced the length of the field to join in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VG0fK_0dmjhNe500
Raul Jimenez put Wolves in front from the penalty spot as he sent Fraser Forster the wrong way
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3zNM_0dmjhNe500
Wolves captain Conor Coady celebrates after doubling his side's advantage at Molineux

MATCH FACTS AND RATINGS

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa 8; Kilman 7, Coady 8, Gomes 8; Semedo 7, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6, Ait-Nouri 7; Trincao 5 (Traore 78), Jimenez 7.5 (Silva 80), Podence 7.5 (Cundle 90).

Subs not used: Moulden, Ruddy, Jordao, Giles, Sanderson, Cundle, Campbell.

Scorer: Jimenez 37, Coady 59

Booked: Podence, Jimenez

Manager: Bruno Lage 6

Southampton (3-5-2): Forster 6; Bednarek 6, Lyanco 8, Salisu 6; Tella 6 (S Armstrong 71, 6), Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 7, Diallo 6 (Adams 46, 6), Perraud 6; Broja 6 (A Armstrong 78, 6.5), Redmond 6.

Subs not used: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Long, Small, Valery.

Scorer: Waard-Prowse 85

Booked: Lyanco, Salisu

Manager: Ralph Hasenhuttl 6

Referee: Michael Salisbury 3

Attendance: 30, 057

Wolves do not usually score many so netting more than once in the league for the first time since November 1 was as good a reason as any to mark each goal so wildly.

And why not enjoy what is happening at Wolves right now? This is a team on an upward curve, playing good football, winning matches and putting together an impressive run of form.

Jimenez, Coady and Traore maintained their momentum. Bruno Lage’s side are now four unbeaten in the league, winning three of them, and up to eighth.

Lage said: ‘It was a good result against a good team. The goals are important for Raul, for Coady, for Adama.

‘We talked before. I was worried that we don’t create chances but we created a lot of chances.

‘If you are creating chances the goals will come and here we are after the last two games we’ve scored six goals.’

Southampton’s goal, a 13th Premier League free-kick from James Ward-Prowse, deserved more than to come in a losing cause.

Known for bending his set-pieces over the wall the Southampton captain simply ran up and thumped his second-half effort, sending it swerving away from Jose Sa and into his top corner.

‘Prowsey’s free-kick is world class,’ Hasenhuttl said of his captain, whose Premier League free-kick record is only bettered by David Beckham with 18.

‘I’ve seen a lot of good ones but this is by far the best one I’ve seen from him. Unbelievable against this goalkeeper, who is one of the best in the league.’

Southampton racked up the corners, especially early on. They are opportunities especially with Ward-Prowse standing over them but Wolves, who included debutant Toti Gomes in their backline, defended them well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRP9n_0dmjhNe500
James Ward-Prowse is congratulated by his teammates after scoring another brilliant free-kick

Toti, handed a surprise bow by Lage following his recall from a loan at Grasshoppers, acquitted himself impressively all game.

In fact, while Premier League games have been called off in questionable circumstances Wolves, to their credit, played on despite being depleted and having two goalkeepers and number of untried youngsters on the bench.

The opener, when it came, was not without an element of controversy.

Referee Michael Salisbury, who had already angered the home crowd with some of his decisions, did so again when he missed Jan Bednarek wiping out Rayan Ait-Nouri in the box at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwdeU_0dmjhNe500
Wolves are now on a four-match unbeaten run in the league under manager Bruno Lage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvoFd_0dmjhNe500
Jose Sa had another strong game for Wolves, denying Mohammed Salisu in the first half

VAR Robert Jones watched multiple replays before advising Salisbury to review the incident and he eventually pointed to the spot. Jimenez did the honours, as he does against Southampton.

Jimenez had not scored since November so a game against Southampton was exactly what he needed.

When he faces them he tends to find the net and his cool penalty made if five goals in five games for the Mexican against the south coast side.

They, though, should have been level at the break. Sa produced a flying point-blank save to push away Mohammed Salisu’s header and then a more routine one soon after from the defender.

In between, Nathan Tella flicked Perraud’s cross over the bar from just underneath it.

Given Salisbury’s eventual first-half decision Southampton were angered they were not awarded a penalty when Leander Dendoncker missed a clearance and ended up kicking Oriol Romeu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmZCP_0dmjhNe500
Adama Traore keeps his cool to slot the ball past Fraser Forster to seal the win for Wolves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrPfZ_0dmjhNe500
Traore was clearly delighted to score his first goal of the season after coming off the bench

‘VAR checked it and says he doesn’t have to look. If he looks I’m sure he gives a penalty,’ Hasenhuttl said.

Wolves capitalised on that let off just before the hour. Ait-Nouri’s free-kick tempted Forster to venture way off his line but he misjudged the flight of the ball.

Max Kilman headed the ball over the stranded Forster and against the post but Coady was quickest on the scene to nod the ball in and get the celebrations started again.

That should have been game over especially when Hasenhuttl’s attacking changes failed to have the desired goal-scoring impact despite some moments of promise.

But Ward-Prowse set up a thrilling finale with his stunning free-kick and Perraud hit the woodwork with a header when he should have scored.

Still Southampton were in the ascendancy and had six minutes of injury time to find an equaliser.

But Wolves instead grabbed a third on the break when Salisbury ignored Southampton’s appeals for a foul on Lyanco and Traore beat Salisu before slipping the ball under Forster.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Wolves Fans' Verdict v Southampton: A battling display

Our Wolves fans have their say on the club’s 3-1 win over Southampton. Wolves never came close to showing the kind of quality they unfurled at Old Trafford – not remotely, but once again the determination, superb work-ethic and the organisation that epitomises this increasingly admirable outfit won the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Bruno Lage 'proud' to have Conor Coady as Wolves captain

Bruno Lage insists he is ‘proud’ to have Conor Coady as his Wolves captain and says the defender deserved his strike against Southampton. Coady has been in superb form for a number of months now, prompting many fans and pundits to say he is in the best purple patch of his Wolves career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Tella
Person
Leander Dendoncker
Person
Oriol Romeu
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Conor Coady
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Molineux#Kilman 7 Coady 8#Ward Prowse 7 Romeu 7#Armstrong 78#Waard Prowse 85
Daily Mail

Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes 'was keen for Portugal playmaker to join Manchester City before his £113m move to Atletico Madrid'

Manchester City have reportedly been warned off any potential move for Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix. The Blues have been linked with the 22-year-old but he is 'untouchable' at the Spanish champions, according to reports. However, the Portugal playmaker would already be at the Etihad if his agent Jorge Mendes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal CONFIRM the termination of Sead Kolasinac’s contract at the Emirates as the defender signs for Marseille... while Pablo Mari is ‘destined for a loan move to Serie A side Udinese’

Arsenal outcasts Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari will leave the North London club in the coming days. Kolasinac, who is currently undergoing a medical at Marseille, has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta - making just two Premier League appearances this season. Mari has also struggled for minutes under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Arsenal early from Africa Cup of Nations over heart issue

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to Arsenal early from the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon’s football federation (FEGAFOOT) confirming his early departure.The Gunners striker has been in Cameroon but has not yet featured in the tournament in Cameroon after he was positive for Covid-19.And now cardiac lesions have been found in tests conducted.Aubameyang missed his side’s opener against Comoros after contracting coronavirus and was then ruled out of Friday’s clash against Ghana due to a minor heart concern.Gabon announced last week that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had been found to have “cardiac lesions”.The problem was...
WORLD
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Taking on the whole of Liverpool, spit battles with Sergio Ramos and getting sent off in pre-season... Diego Costa's MADDEST moments as he becomes a free agent once again - and talk of a shock Premier League return mounts

Interested clubs beware: Diego Costa is looking for a new club following the termination of his contract at Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro. The Spanish-Brazilian forward brings chaos and calamity everywhere he goes, alongside a knack for scoring goals of course. His latest career move has raised speculation as to whether...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy