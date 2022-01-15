Wolves 3-1 Southampton: Adama Traore rounds off a hard-earned victory as Bruno Lage's men battle past Saints despite another James Ward-Prowse stunner

Three points for Bruno Lage’s side thanks to goals from a trio whose presence on the scoresheet would have been a more than welcome sight for everyone connected with Wolves.

Raul Jimenez ended his seven-game goal drought to open the scoring, captain Conor Coady lifted the roof of Molineux with his first ever league goal at the ground and then Adama Traore sealed Wolves’s latest win during a breathless finish with his first strike of the season.

Each goal was celebrated deliriously, particularly Coady’s. Even goalkeeper Jose Sa raced the length of the field to join in.

Raul Jimenez put Wolves in front from the penalty spot as he sent Fraser Forster the wrong way

Wolves captain Conor Coady celebrates after doubling his side's advantage at Molineux

MATCH FACTS AND RATINGS

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa 8; Kilman 7, Coady 8, Gomes 8; Semedo 7, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6, Ait-Nouri 7; Trincao 5 (Traore 78), Jimenez 7.5 (Silva 80), Podence 7.5 (Cundle 90).

Subs not used: Moulden, Ruddy, Jordao, Giles, Sanderson, Cundle, Campbell.

Scorer: Jimenez 37, Coady 59

Booked: Podence, Jimenez

Manager: Bruno Lage 6

Southampton (3-5-2): Forster 6; Bednarek 6, Lyanco 8, Salisu 6; Tella 6 (S Armstrong 71, 6), Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 7, Diallo 6 (Adams 46, 6), Perraud 6; Broja 6 (A Armstrong 78, 6.5), Redmond 6.

Subs not used: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Long, Small, Valery.

Scorer: Waard-Prowse 85

Booked: Lyanco, Salisu

Manager: Ralph Hasenhuttl 6

Referee: Michael Salisbury 3

Attendance: 30, 057

Wolves do not usually score many so netting more than once in the league for the first time since November 1 was as good a reason as any to mark each goal so wildly.

And why not enjoy what is happening at Wolves right now? This is a team on an upward curve, playing good football, winning matches and putting together an impressive run of form.

Jimenez, Coady and Traore maintained their momentum. Bruno Lage’s side are now four unbeaten in the league, winning three of them, and up to eighth.

Lage said: ‘It was a good result against a good team. The goals are important for Raul, for Coady, for Adama.

‘We talked before. I was worried that we don’t create chances but we created a lot of chances.

‘If you are creating chances the goals will come and here we are after the last two games we’ve scored six goals.’

Southampton’s goal, a 13th Premier League free-kick from James Ward-Prowse, deserved more than to come in a losing cause.

Known for bending his set-pieces over the wall the Southampton captain simply ran up and thumped his second-half effort, sending it swerving away from Jose Sa and into his top corner.

‘Prowsey’s free-kick is world class,’ Hasenhuttl said of his captain, whose Premier League free-kick record is only bettered by David Beckham with 18.

‘I’ve seen a lot of good ones but this is by far the best one I’ve seen from him. Unbelievable against this goalkeeper, who is one of the best in the league.’

Southampton racked up the corners, especially early on. They are opportunities especially with Ward-Prowse standing over them but Wolves, who included debutant Toti Gomes in their backline, defended them well.

James Ward-Prowse is congratulated by his teammates after scoring another brilliant free-kick

Toti, handed a surprise bow by Lage following his recall from a loan at Grasshoppers, acquitted himself impressively all game.

In fact, while Premier League games have been called off in questionable circumstances Wolves, to their credit, played on despite being depleted and having two goalkeepers and number of untried youngsters on the bench.

The opener, when it came, was not without an element of controversy.

Referee Michael Salisbury, who had already angered the home crowd with some of his decisions, did so again when he missed Jan Bednarek wiping out Rayan Ait-Nouri in the box at first.

Wolves are now on a four-match unbeaten run in the league under manager Bruno Lage

Jose Sa had another strong game for Wolves, denying Mohammed Salisu in the first half

VAR Robert Jones watched multiple replays before advising Salisbury to review the incident and he eventually pointed to the spot. Jimenez did the honours, as he does against Southampton.

Jimenez had not scored since November so a game against Southampton was exactly what he needed.

When he faces them he tends to find the net and his cool penalty made if five goals in five games for the Mexican against the south coast side.

They, though, should have been level at the break. Sa produced a flying point-blank save to push away Mohammed Salisu’s header and then a more routine one soon after from the defender.

In between, Nathan Tella flicked Perraud’s cross over the bar from just underneath it.

Given Salisbury’s eventual first-half decision Southampton were angered they were not awarded a penalty when Leander Dendoncker missed a clearance and ended up kicking Oriol Romeu.

Adama Traore keeps his cool to slot the ball past Fraser Forster to seal the win for Wolves

Traore was clearly delighted to score his first goal of the season after coming off the bench

‘VAR checked it and says he doesn’t have to look. If he looks I’m sure he gives a penalty,’ Hasenhuttl said.

Wolves capitalised on that let off just before the hour. Ait-Nouri’s free-kick tempted Forster to venture way off his line but he misjudged the flight of the ball.

Max Kilman headed the ball over the stranded Forster and against the post but Coady was quickest on the scene to nod the ball in and get the celebrations started again.

That should have been game over especially when Hasenhuttl’s attacking changes failed to have the desired goal-scoring impact despite some moments of promise.

But Ward-Prowse set up a thrilling finale with his stunning free-kick and Perraud hit the woodwork with a header when he should have scored.

Still Southampton were in the ascendancy and had six minutes of injury time to find an equaliser.

But Wolves instead grabbed a third on the break when Salisbury ignored Southampton’s appeals for a foul on Lyanco and Traore beat Salisu before slipping the ball under Forster.