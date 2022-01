Even if your kitchen is already cluttered with appliances, you might have still bought an air fryer, a gadget that has exploded in popularity since around 2018, Grub Street reports. There are plenty of good reasons for that. The appliance comes in handy when you want to get your restaurant leftovers back to crispy perfection, which is why you should reheat Chick-fil-A nuggets in the air fryer, for example. Others like that it can cook everything from proteins to vegetables just as well as an oven, but in a fraction of the time and with the convenience of a small countertop item.

