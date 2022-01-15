ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Billy McKay and Tom Walsh goals earn Inverness draw with Queen of the South

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtJnw_0dmjgdFi00

Second-half goals from Billy McKay and Tom Walsh earned Inverness a 2-2 home draw with struggling Queen of the South in the cinch Championship.

Lee Connelly scored his third goal in as many games against Inverness and substitute Ally Roy netted late in the second half but the visitors remain in relegation trouble despite the draw.

Connelly had a strike deflected out for a corner after five minutes during a bright start for the visitors.

With 25 minutes gone Josh Rae made a fine double save to deny Inverness duo Walsh and Roddy MacGregor.

Six minutes before the beak Connelly was played through and rounded Mark Ridgers to break the deadlock.

Connelly went close to a second early in the second half when his shot was blocked by Danny Devine.

With 62 minutes on the clock Inverness striker McKay levelled the scores when he finished past Rae from a Ridgers long ball.

Ridgers denied Connelly a second with a fine save before Walsh made it 2-1 to the home side with 17 minutes left.

Substitute Roy brought his side level again 13 minutes from time and Rae then made three fine saves to ensure they claimed a point.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Late Ross Docherty goal earns Partick Thistle draw with Kilmarnock

Scottish Championship promotion rivals Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Firhill. It looked like Killie would climb to the top of the table, above leaders Arbroath, when Oli Shaw put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot just before the hour mark. The spot-kick...
SOCCER
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roddy Macgregor
Person
Lee Connelly
Person
Billy Mckay
Person
Mark Ridgers
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
newschain

Carlisle keep unbeaten run going with draw against Hartlepool

Improving Carlisle extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 0-0 draw against stubborn visitors Hartlepool. The Cumbrians hit the crossbar while Pools could have gained only a second away league win of the campaign were it not for home goalkeeper Mark Howard. Ben Killip...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inverness#Long Ball
newschain

Stephen Glass baffled by penalty decision in Aberdeen’s draw with Rangers

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was baffled as to why his side were not awarded a penalty seconds before Rangers scored in an eventful 1-1 draw at Pittodrie. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor caught Ryan Hedges after the Dons forward got to a long ball first, but referee Kevin Clancy waved play on and Rangers went straight up the park to score through Ianis Hagi in the 20th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers held to a draw as Aberdeen punish Alfredo Morelos handball

An Alfredo Morelos handball allowed Lewis Ferguson to earn Aberdeen a point against 10-man Rangers. Rangers had Ryan Kent sent off as they dropped cinch Premiership points for the first time under Giovanni van Bronckhorst to leave them four ahead of Celtic. The visitors took the lead against the run...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Russell Martin ‘incredibly proud’ as Swansea hit back to earn draw

Russell Martin said he could not be prouder of his Swansea side after their battling 1-1 draw at Huddersfield. Danel Sinani gave Huddersfield a 15th-minute lead with a simple tap-in but Swansea went close to equalising through Ryan Manning and Cyrus Christie either side of half-time before they got their reward when Flynn Downes levelled with 12 minutes to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jim Goodwin delighted to see his Buddies end their wait for a win

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin expressed his delight after his team finally won at the 12th attempt, beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice. The Buddies opened the scoring in the cinch Premiership contest through Jay Henderson, with Eamonn Brophy doubling their advantage. United pulled one back through an Alan Power...
SOCCER
newschain

Port Vale beaten by Salford as damaged goalpost forces delay

Salford snatched a 1-0 win over Port Vale in a game delayed by 10 minutes due to a damaged goalpost. The Valiants started brightly and dominated the opening period, with Ben Garrity going agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his powerful goal-bound strike was cleared by Theo Vassell. In...
SOCCER
newschain

St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership. The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.
SOCCER
newschain

‘Knackered’ Paul Tisdale delighted with win over Crawley

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale admitted to feeling “knackered” following the tense 2-1 victory over Crawley that lifted them further clear of the League Two relegation zone. Substitute Luke Norris scored the winner for Boro, who are now eight points ahead of second-from-bottom Scunthorpe after picking up seven points...
SOCCER
newschain

Keith Millen sees positives after Carlisle draw with Hartlepool

Carlisle manager Keith Millen watched his side drop points at home for a second successive game but had few complaints after a goalless League Two draw with Hartlepool. The Cumbrians are now unbeaten in five league outings and have conceded just twice in six games. Millen is guiding them well...
SOCCER
newschain

Regan Charles-Cook at the double as Ross County sink Motherwell

Regan Charles-Cook’s second-half double enabled 10-man Ross County to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a 3-1 home win over Motherwell. The cinch Premiership game burst into life on the cusp of half-time when Sondre Solholm Johansen scored an own goal. Motherwell came back strongly...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy