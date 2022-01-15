ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kabongo Tshimanga bags double as Chesterfield cruise to 4-1 win at Barnet

Kabongo Tshimanga’s double helped Chesterfield to a 4-1 win at Barnet that leaves them a point behind National League leaders Halifax.

Tshimanga opened the scoring with a finish three minutes into the second half, having been teed up by Alex Whittle.

Akwasi Asante doubled the advantage just prior to the hour mark, and Tshimanga then slotted in his second of the afternoon, and 20th league goal of the season, in the 70th minute.

Jeff King made it 4-0 with an 90th-minute free-kick before Ben Richards-Everton registered a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts.

While James Rowe’s second-placed Spireites cut the gap at the top, Dean Brennan’s Barnet remain 15th in the table.

