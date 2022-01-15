ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Swansea stop the rot with draw at Huddersfield

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIl55_0dmjgKg100

Swansea ended their three-game Championship losing streak after Flynn Downes’ late goal rescued a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield

The visitors had fallen behind to Danel Sinani’s 15th-minute opener following a slow start to the game but they responded well, with Ryan Manning and Cyrus Christie both going close to a deserved equaliser.

The Welshmen then bossed the entire second half, with Huddersfield barely able to get out of their half.

Olivier Ntcham, Michael Obafemi and Manning all saw chances go begging as Swansea bombarded the Terriers’ box and they finally got their reward when Downes turned home Korey Smith’s cross with 12 minutes to go.

They were inches away from winning it with seconds to go when Downes headed wide at the back post.

Ben Hamer made a brilliant flying save to keep out a perfectly hit Lewis O’Brien strike on six minutes. Huddersfield then had a goal ruled out from the resulting corner following a push by Jonathan Hogg.

But the hosts hit the front 15 minutes into the contest when Sinani tapped home from six yards after Hamer parried an O’Brien shot into his path.

Lee Nicholls beat away a well-hit Manning shot as Swansea responded well.

Hamer made a brilliant point-blank save to keep out O’Brien on 28 minutes after Sorba Thomas picked him out.

Matt Grimes fired narrowly wide from just outside the box as Swansea enjoyed a good spell of pressure. Danny Ward scuffed a tame shot at Hamer before Smith had a soft header saved by Nicholls in stoppage time.

Sinani was replaced at half-time by Scott High after failing to shake off a knock.

Nicholls tipped over Christie’s goal-bound shot on 49 minutes as the Swans began the half strongly.

Manning dragged an effort well wide a minute later before Ntcham scuffed a shot at the keeper from distance.

Nicholls saved another Ntcham effort low on his goal-line following a slight deflection.

Manning saw a shot deflected for a corner before Ntcham scuffed another long-range shot at the keeper.

Joel Piroe failed to get any power behind a 64th-minute shot as the one-way traffic continued.

Ntcham skied an effort on 74 minutes before a stumbling O’Brien shot straight at the keeper.

Obafemi missed a great chance to level two minutes later when he could only pick out the keeper despite having time and space.

But the equaliser finally came when Downes found the bottom corner from Smith’s cut-back.

O’Brien had a shot saved by Hamer before Ward scuffed a shot wide as Town attempted to find an unlikely winner.

Downes headed inches wide with the keeper beaten with the final action of the game.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Levi Colwill in contention to return for Huddersfield

Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill is hoping to recover from injury in time for the home game against Swansea. Colwill, on loan from Chelsea, missed last week’s FA Cup win at Burnley due to a minor knee injury but was expected to return to training on Friday. Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls...
SOCCER
newschain

Bolton stop rot with win over Ipswich

Kieran Lee and substitute Dapo Afolayan struck twice in eight minutes to earn Bolton a 2-0 League One win over Ipswich and end a run of five successive defeats. Midfielder Lee netted the rebound after Christian Walton could not hold debutant Aaron Morley’s 74th-minute shot. And top-scorer Afolayan, without...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea told to forget Colwill recall from Huddersfield

Chelsea cannot recall defender Levi Colwill from his loan with Championship outfit Huddersfield Town. The 18-year-old has played 21 times for the Terriers in all competitions, helping them solidify their place in the top half of the table. The Athletic reports due to the amount of minutes Colwill has played,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Christie
Person
Michael Obafemi
Person
Ryan Manning
Person
Jonathan Hogg
Person
Ben Hamer
Person
Matt Grimes
Person
Danel Sinani
Person
Olivier Ntcham
Person
Flynn Downes
Person
Lee Nicholls
Person
Korey Smith
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield#Swansea#Rot
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
FIFA
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration

Frustrated Bruno Fernandes says lessons have to be learned after Manchester United let victory “escape at the end” against Aston VillaHaving edged past Steven Gerrard’s side in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils were on course for an important Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Fernandes to open the scoring and, just as Villa had upped the ante, the stand-in skipper extended United’s lead in the second half.But at the end of a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo – absent through injury on Saturday – questioned the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy