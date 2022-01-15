Jolley good win for Tranmere

Charlie Jolley scored a superb double as promotion-chasing Tranmere continued their fine form with a convincing 2-0 victory over Rochdale in League Two.

Rochdale, returning after four weeks of Covid-related postponements, were off the pace early on and succumbed to the instinctive brilliance of Rovers forward Jolley.

Jolley capitalised on Joel Coleman’s misplaced pass and fired an unstoppable effort past the Dale goalkeeper inside three minutes.

Micky Mellon’s men assumed control as Jolley cut inside to curl home a delightful second in the 16th minute.

Dale top-scorer Alex Newby almost halved the deficit, forcing a smart save from Ross Doohan shortly before half-time.

The visitors started positively after the break as captain Eoghan O’Connell had his flicked header saved on the goal line.

Tranmere lacked the intensity of their early blitz in the second half but new signing Kane Hemmings and substitute Sam Foley threatened a third goal.

Substitute Matty Done was well denied by Doohan from close range as second-placed Rovers held on to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games.

