Jolley good win for Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Charlie Jolley scored a superb double as promotion-chasing Tranmere continued their fine form with a convincing 2-0 victory over Rochdale in League Two.

Rochdale, returning after four weeks of Covid-related postponements, were off the pace early on and succumbed to the instinctive brilliance of Rovers forward Jolley.

Jolley capitalised on Joel Coleman’s misplaced pass and fired an unstoppable effort past the Dale goalkeeper inside three minutes.

Micky Mellon’s men assumed control as Jolley cut inside to curl home a delightful second in the 16th minute.

Dale top-scorer Alex Newby almost halved the deficit, forcing a smart save from Ross Doohan shortly before half-time.

The visitors started positively after the break as captain Eoghan O’Connell had his flicked header saved on the goal line.

Tranmere lacked the intensity of their early blitz in the second half but new signing Kane Hemmings and substitute Sam Foley threatened a third goal.

Substitute Matty Done was well denied by Doohan from close range as second-placed Rovers held on to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games.

Super-sub Paul Glatzel rescues Tranmere a point at Salford

Paul Glatzel came off the bench to rescue Tranmere a point in a 1-1 draw at Salford. The Ammies took the lead when Remi Oteh capitalised on a miskick from Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan to convert the easiest of chances on the half hour. Salford were seeking a third straight...
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Shephard a major doubt for Salford ahead of Tranmere clash

Liam Shephard is a major doubt as Salford welcome Tranmere to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday night. The Welsh full-back was forced off just after the half-hour mark in Salford’s 2-0 win at Newport at the weekend and was replaced by Tyler Golden, who seems set to start against Rovers if Shephard is ruled out, as expected.
WORLD
Micky Mellon talks up Tranmere match-winner Charlie Jolley

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was thrilled with Charlie Jolley’s “fantastic” double in a convincing 2-0 win over Rochdale. Jolley netted a first-half brace to put Rovers out of sight in Dale’s first game in four weeks due to Covid-19 issues. Match-winner Jolley capitalised on Joel Coleman’s...
SOCCER
