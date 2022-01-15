ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

IL House Speaker Chris Welch looking to combat crime in Chicago, Illinois: BGA

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14z6Cw_0dmjgAql00

Moving into his second year as House speaker, Chris Welch is now focused on the state Legislature reducing crime in Chicago and across the state.

SEE ALSO | IL Speaker of the House Emmanuel 'Chris' Welch one year later; chamber is 'a lot more accessible'

The Better Government Association reported that Welch expressed interest in legislation targeting organized retail theft and carjackings.

"The budget and some criminal justice work are really the top agenda items," said David Greising of BGA said.

He added that upcoming bail reform legislation "is likely to be contentious."

Aside from the budget, criminal justice will be perhaps the most important issue addressed in the Legislature's 2022 spring session. Issues include enhanced laws, cash bail - which was ruled out in last year's crime reform bill that goes into effect in 2023.

Comments / 4

Lori Pollard
3d ago

the never ending joke and now what I read about fatboy family and donation to Obama's and now Biden is their any possible change to and for Chicago I say not

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Illinois DCFS field workers need greater protection, House Speaker says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch says the state’s child-welfare caseworkers need to be treated like frontline emergency responders after a Department of Children and Family Services investigator was killed last week during a home visit, the second such tragedy in four-and-a-half years. The Hillside...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Illinois House Republicans raising concerns over new vaccine mandate in Chicago

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois House Republicans are raising concerns about the new vaccine mandate in Chicago and Cook County. Proof of vaccination is now required to enter certain establishments like bars, restaurants, and gyms in the city and surrounding county. However, Rep. Tom Morrison (R-Palantine) says business owners are not happy with the new mandate.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: New Illinois crime law is put to the test. We’re both worried and watching.

With crime spiking across the state, both parties in Springfield find themselves wrestling with a life-and-death issue that’s begging for problem-solvers, not demagoguery. Yet politics is never far behind. In Illinois, the issue provides an obvious target for Republicans, who have too little power at this point to bear much of the blame. Democrats don’t have that luxury as they search instead ...
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Chris Welch talks Springfield drama

The speaker of the Illinois House, Emanuel "Chris" Welch, joins Crain's A.D. Quig and Greg Hinz to wrap up the week in politics. Listen live on Facebook or on LinkedIn. • Duncan signals new interest in race against Lightfoot: Confirming what many have speculated for months, the ex-schools chief "is thinking about running" for mayor of Chicago. Greg Hinz has details.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Speaker Welch defends remote voting, judicial gerrymandering

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) outlined crime, inflation, and the state budget as top legislative priorities in 2022 during a one-on-one interview with Capitol Connection host Mark Maxwell. Welch also explained why he believes the legislature should continue to relax in-person voting requirements, and defended partisan gerrymandering of the new political maps.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
WGN News

Aurora mayor officially announces run for Illinois governor

AURORA, Ill. — The mayor of Aurora has officially entered the crowded field for Republicans running for governor. Richard Irvin made the announcement Monday with the launch of his campaign video and website. He is the first Black mayor of Aurora, which is the state’s second-largest city. State Representative Avery Bourne of Morrisonville will be […]
AURORA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

In bid to become first Black governor of Illinois, Richard Irvin says ‘All Lives Matter’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Invoking the dream of his formerly enslaved great-grandfather, Richard Irvin, the mayor of Illinois’ second largest city, jumped into the Illinois Republican primary race for Governor on Martin Luther King Day. “Richard Baxter Irvin was born a slave, but he dreamed of being free,” Irvin said in a campaign launch video. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

Welch, Harmon on crime, partisanship

In confronting a rise in crime, Harmon came across as measured. “It’s affected members from all across the state, Democrats and Republicans alike,” he said. “I wish there were easy answers; I have not tripped over any of those. We’ll spend some time bringing in the experts, figuring out what tools law enforcement needs to combat this.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Legislature#House Speaker#Il House#Bga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN Radio

Why Mancow Muller wants to be the next governor of Illinois

Radio and television personality Erich “Mancow” Muller joins John Williams to talk about his desire to be the next governor of Illinois. Mancow tells John why he decided to throw his hat in the ring, if his past as a radio “shock jock” could hinder his campaign, the issues that are most important to him, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Irvin Expected To Enter Illinois Governor’s Race Monday

The race for Illinois governor will likely get more crowded Monday. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker. State Representative Avery Bourne is expected to be Irvin’s running mate. Anticipating the announcement, the Democratic Governors Association...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wyoming News

Illinois: Chicago takes on Northern racism

Led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other major civil rights figures, the Chicago Freedom Movement was a sprawling series of protests, meetings, boycotts, rallies, and other nonviolent actions aimed at dismantling racial discrimination and injustice, neither of which were by any means unique to the South. It lasted for two years between 1965–67 and evolved into the biggest civil rights campaign in the North. The grassroots movement laid the groundwork for the Fair Housing Act, which Congress passed in 1968.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy