Alice Temperley loves a good stationery. "It creates a sense of nostalgia and romance which has been lost now that we are all so reliant on communicating over phone or email," she says. So when it came to expanding her bridal brand, invitations, menus, order of service programs, and guest books seemed like a natural extension. After all, "nostalgia" and "romance" are also two words that've been used to describe her wedding gowns, with designs that simultaneously embrace tradition while giving it a bohemian edge. "To be able to offer brides beautiful stationery that sits alongside our bridal collection made so much sense," she says.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO