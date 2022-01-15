ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security's Big Raise Hits This Month, but Don't Get Excited

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

This month, retirees across the country are going to get a bigger Social Security check. These larger checks will continue all year and are the result of a 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) -- the biggest one in decades.

But while you may be happy to see more money deposited into your bank account by the Social Security Administration, don't get too excited when that first check comes and the amount appears to be larger on paper.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's why Social Security's big raise this year isn't something to be excited about

While getting more money from the Social Security Administration seems nice, it's not the actual dollar amount of your benefit check that matters -- it's what you can buy with it that counts. And, sadly, despite the huge raise retirees are getting, their buying power very likely may fall this year anyway.

See, Social Security cost of living adjustments are calculated based on changes on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. (CPI-W). The raise is determined based on how much CPI-W data during July, August, and September shows prices increasing compared with the same three months during the prior year.

When the 2022 COLA was calculated, it showed a 5.9% increase in prices year over year -- hence the 5.9% raise seniors received. The only problem is, that calculation was based on a snapshot in time and inflation has continued to surge since then.

More recently, a different price index -- the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) -- showed that there was a 6.8% jump in prices in November 2021 compared with the prior year. And this is likely to rise to 7% in December.

If you get a 5.9% raise and prices are up 7%, your "benefit bump" doesn't actually give you any more to spend. Instead, you end up losing ground because your income isn't going up as fast as prices are rising. You won't be able to buy more -- your money won't stretch as far as it did in the past.

How to cope with rising inflation

It's undoubtedly bad news that your big Social Security benefits bump isn't actually a raise at all. But as long as you recognize this reality, you can take steps to mitigate the effects of inflation and avoid the financial struggles that often result from coping with rising prices on a fixed income.

Some of the different steps you can take to deal with inflation include the following:

  • Postpone large purchases: If you don't need to buy a car, do home improvement projects, or make other big purchases right now, don't do it. Wait until the cost of goods and services stabilizes. This is especially important if the items you'd be purchasing are affected by current ongoing supply chain crises or chip shortages.
  • Make sure you have the right investment mix: A solid investment portfolio can help you to avoid losing ground since you can earn returns that hopefully beat inflation.
  • Look for substitutions for high-priced items: If a particular type of food, such as beef, sees fast-rising prices, then consider switching to less expensive items such as a more plant-based diet.
  • Keep energy costs down: Insulating your home, adjusting your thermostat, and making a point to shut off lights and do high-power activities during off-peak hours can help you keep energy costs down.

By taking these steps, hopefully you can stay within your budget -- especially with your larger Social Security raise -- even as prices continue skyrocketing.

Alice Davis
3d ago

quit saying we got a big raise we didn't when medicare took most of it so they can pay the illegals medical bills so I don't call that a big raise

Lisa Volz
3d ago

Wow! And sticker shock is everywhere! The cost of groceries is ridiculous now! Senior citizens of this country are getting screwed over again...'Worked my ass off for decades! 'Paid into the damn broken system for decades too!!!

Debbie Holmes
3d ago

This is sad. the generation that is on social security is the very generation that made this country Strong. and this is the best our government can do with soaring prices on everything and what little raise we did get Medicare took care of it. I realize people need help but God bless the U SA

