Anniston’s Donoho Falcons in Search Mode

January 15, 2022

By Al Muskewitz

East Alabama Sports Today

Donoho ‘actively pursuing’ new head football coach after deciding not to renew Sanders

The Donoho Falcons will go into the next football season with a new head coach after deciding to not renew head coach Mark Sanders.

“We are actively pursuing a new coach to lead us going forward,” athletics director Steve Gendron said.



Sanders, a former University of Alabama lineman, just completed his fifth season with the Falcons with a mixed bag of success. The Falcons posted back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2018 and 2019, reaching the second round of the playoffs each year, but the last two seasons had been a struggle.



His record at Donoho was 23-28.



The Falcons won their 2021 opener in a 25-0 shutout of Pleasant Valley, then were beset by injuries and didn’t win again until beating Talladega County Central 39-0 in their final region game.



The victory over PV marked the first time they had beaten a Calhoun County public school since 2006.



