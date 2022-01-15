3 bagel shops in Long Beach to try on National Bagel Day

New York City may be the bagel capital of the country, but Long Beach has a few spots worth trying today, which happens to be National Bagel Day.

Though, in a unscientific study, the city ranks a slightly pathetic 144th out of 158 large cities for bagel lovers (NYC was No. 1 by a long shot), you can definitely find a decent bagel in Long Beach, along with bialys and other classic baked breakfast breads.

5th Ave Bagelry , 247 S. Pine Ave.

This Downtown staple offers a wide selection of bagels, from savory to sweet. The breakfast and lunch sandwiches are also delicious, with Boar’s Head deli meat and all the fixings. The popular Pine Avenue spot also offers smoothies, a range of milk teas, and if you need an extra kick, Vietnamese coffee.

The shop is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. Find their full menu here .

East Coast Bagel , 5753 Pacific Coast Highway

This bagel business near Cal State Long Beach offers a robust selection of sandwiches (try the hot rueben) and spreads, along with an array of cinnamon rolls, croissants, turnovers and other goodies.

The shop is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Cassidy’s Corner Cafe, 3846 Atlantic Ave.

This Bixby Knolls cafe offers classic bagels and much more: Thai tea, acai bowls, and platters to go for all work or social occasions. Try the Cassidy’s Club Sandwich with roasted turkey, avocado, bacon and all the trimmings.

Cassidy’s is open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And …

Though they don’t always have bagels on the menu, no list of bakeries in Long Beach would be complete without mentioning Gusto Bread and Colossus , which offer a range of breakfast breads including croissants, sticky buns, scones, baguettes and much more.

