ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

3 bagel shops in Long Beach to try on National Bagel Day

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

New York City may be the bagel capital of the country, but Long Beach has a few spots worth trying today, which happens to be National Bagel Day.

Though, in a unscientific study, the city ranks a slightly pathetic 144th out of 158 large cities for bagel lovers (NYC was No. 1 by a long shot), you can definitely find a decent bagel in Long Beach, along with bialys and other classic baked breakfast breads.

5th Ave Bagelry , 247 S. Pine Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gitsn_0dmjfPoD00

Two of the many offerings at Downtown Long Beach’s 5th Ave Bagelry. Courtesy photo.

This Downtown staple offers a wide selection of bagels, from savory to sweet. The breakfast and lunch sandwiches are also delicious, with Boar’s Head deli meat and all the fixings. The popular Pine Avenue spot also offers smoothies, a range of milk teas, and if you need an extra kick, Vietnamese coffee.

The shop is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. Find their full menu here .

East Coast Bagel , 5753 Pacific Coast Highway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBEKY_0dmjfPoD00

East Coast Bagel, courtesy photo.

This bagel business near Cal State Long Beach offers a robust selection of sandwiches (try the hot rueben) and spreads, along with an array of cinnamon rolls, croissants, turnovers and other goodies.

The shop is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Cassidy’s Corner Cafe, 3846 Atlantic Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5u8V_0dmjfPoD00

Cassidy’s Corner Cafe, courtesy photo.

This Bixby Knolls cafe offers classic bagels and much more: Thai tea, acai bowls, and platters to go for all work or social occasions. Try the Cassidy’s Club Sandwich with roasted turkey, avocado, bacon and all the trimmings.

Cassidy’s is open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And …

Though they don’t always have bagels on the menu, no list of bakeries in Long Beach would be complete without mentioning Gusto Bread and Colossus , which offer a range of breakfast breads including croissants, sticky buns, scones, baguettes and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFLzq_0dmjfPoD00

Pastries from Colossus Bread. Courtesy Kristin Colazas Rodriguez.

The post 3 bagel shops in Long Beach to try on National Bagel Day appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Restaurants
Long Beach Post

Photos: A winter wonderland view from Long Beach

Long Beach long-time photojournalist Stephen Carr ended his year by photographing the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains from various spots throughout Long Beach after the first major winter storm swept through Southern California. The post Photos: A winter wonderland view from Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagels#Long Shot#Bakeries#New York City#Food Drink#National Bagel Day#Nyc#Downtown Long Beach#Vietnamese#Cal State Long Beach#Cassidy S Corner Cafe#Thai#Avocado#Colossus Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Long Beach Post

Laserfiche’s new Bixby Knolls headquarters is ready for a hybrid workforce

The Bixby Knolls-based software development company Laserfiche is slated to move into its new headquarters in late February or early March—but the firm’s plans for the property look a little different than when construction on the project began in 2019. The post Laserfiche’s new Bixby Knolls headquarters is ready for a hybrid workforce appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Work to begin on The Beat, a long-awaited North Long Beach project

LAB Holding, the company behind the The LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa and the Anaheim Packing District, expects to start construction on The Beat—a project that will redevelop the Atlantic Avenue corridor in North Long Beach—in the first quarter of this year. The post Work to begin on The Beat, a long-awaited North Long Beach project appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy