Matt Damon Says Kevin Smith Saved ‘Good Will Hunting’: ‘We Were Dead in the Water’

By Christian Zilko
 3 days ago
In the midst of his press tour for “The Tender Bar,” Ben Affleck recently sat down for an interview with a very sympathetic journalist: Matt Damon . The actor was interviewed by his childhood friend and longtime collaborator for EW, covering “The Last Duel” and Affleck’s decision to walk away from superhero movies. But as was inevitable with the two of them, the conversation eventually turned to “ Good Will Hunting .”

The 1997 film launched Affleck and Damon into Hollywood stardom, winning them an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and establishing them both as bona fide leading men. While reflecting on the film’s success with Affleck, Damon said the film would not have been made without the help of their mutual friend Kevin Smith .

Smith famously helped them by showing the “Good Will Hunting” script to his then-patron Harvey Weinstein, who went on to produce the film. But according to Damon, Smith deserves even more credit than he gets for the film’s success. “Kevin also saved ‘Good Will Hunting,'” Damon told Affleck. “This is not a small side note. He is the reason ‘Good Will Hunting’ got made. We were dead in the water, all the offers had evaporated.”

Affleck echoed the sentiment, and regrets that he never thanked Smith on the film industry’s biggest stage. “I promised him I would thank him if we ever got an Oscar and promptly forgot,” Affleck recalled. “And then I told him, ‘If I ever win again I swear to God I’m going to thank you.’ Forgot again.”

While Kevin Smith never got his Oscar shout out, Damon and Affleck reprised their “Good Will Hunting” roles for Smith’s 2001 comedy “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” A memorable scene shows them on set filming a fictional sequel titled “Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season.” Affleck still has kind words about Smith, calling him “funny and smart and charming.”

Affleck began his career as a frequent collaborator of Smith’s, appearing in seven of the director’s films. He was joined by Matt Damon in “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and most recently, “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”

wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23. Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Shock: Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Professed His Love For Katie Cherry? Actor’s Fling Didn’t Feel The Same Way

Ben Affleck's former fling, Katie Cherry believes he and Jennifer Lopez are meant for each other. Ben Affleck has been in several relationships throughout his life. He was once engaged to Jennifer Lopez before they called things off in the early 2000s. Affleck then dated and wed Jennifer Garner, but their marriage eventually ended in divorce.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Ben Affleck Still Gets Starstruck Over This Celebrity

Watch: Ben Affleck Reflects on 2021 & Gushes Over George Clooney. Great Scott, Ben Affleck is a massive Back to the Future fan!. The Tender Bar star exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 20 that working with co-star Christopher Lloyd was "very intimidating"—even as an Oscar winner.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's High Octane Thriller Blows up on Netflix

Ben Affleck's 2010 crime thriller The Town is unexpectedly dominating Netflix's Top 10 lists. Subscribers must be feeling nostalgic for the decade-old movie, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively among others. The Town held the No. 5 spot on one of Netflix's Top 10 movies list this weekend, according to a report by Yahoo News.
TV SHOWS
theplaylist.net

Ben Affleck Says Matt Damon Was “Principle Influence” In Helping To Decide To Step Away From Superhero Films

If he hasn’t already made it abundantly clear, Ben Affleck is mincing no words about his unhappiness with the “Justice League” experience and his desire to step away from superhero and franchise films for a long time. And in a new interview with EW, where he’s discussing things with his pal, Matt Damon, Affleck continues to explain why he doesn’t think he’ll return to that sort of big-budget, franchise filmmaking in the future.
MOVIES
