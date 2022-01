On January 12th, Tencent News and the School of Journalism, Fudan University jointly released the “2021-2022 Metaverse Annual Report”. For the first time, the report proposed the concept of “Metaverse-Rate” which will become the scoring standard for the development of the Metaverse industry. According to the report, Metaverse is reflected in multiple core dimensions (indicators), including computing power, responsiveness, fidelity, immersion, interactivity, user autonomy, digital property protection, digital currency payment, and so on. Different companies have different strengths (0-100) or some emphasis (1%-100%) in Hi-Fi and Open dimensions. (Source: Lanjinger)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO