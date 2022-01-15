ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kohli steps downs as India test captain

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia’s Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of the test side following their 2-1 series defeat by South Africa, the player said in a statement on Saturday (January 15). “It’s been seven...

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Collarwali: India pays tribute to ‘supermom’ tigress credited with saving an entire national park

A 16-year-old tigress in India who birthed 29 cubs during her lifetime, earning the nickname “supermom” and single-handedly saving a national park, passed away due to old age.The tigress, fondly known as Collarwali, died of complications due to her age, the Pench Tiger Reserve’s park chief Ashok Kumar Mishra said.“Supermom” was the first feline to be radio-collared at Madhya Pradesh’s Pench tiger reserve in 2008, earning the name Collarwali [which roughly translates to one with a collar].Mr Mishra said: “It is rare for a tigress to give birth to 29 cubs, including five in one go, and successfully raise 25,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Australia captain Pat Cummins hails ‘incredible’ Ashes campaign

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

David Payne feels England T20 call-up provides opportunity to realise Test dream

David Payne is bidding to elbow his way into contention for England’s next Test assignment in the West Indies in March by making a splash in five Twenty20s between the teams in Barbados.Payne’s selection for the whistle-stop T20 trip this month proves his surprise maiden call-up in last summer’s one-day series against Pakistan following a coronavirus outbreak within England’s first-team was no flash in the pan.While the tall left-armer is still awaiting his first international cap and turns 31 next month, he retains lofty ambitions of representing England in all formats and senses an opportunity in the aftermath of the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Virat Kohli
The Independent

ECB investigating after police called to Ashes drinks following Hobart Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said it will investigate after police were called to break up a drinking session marking the end of the Ashes series.Players and staff from both teams enjoyed a get together in the aftermath of Australia’s 4-0 series win in Hobart late on Sunday night, standard practice at the conclusion of a tour, but their socialising proved too rowdy for a fellow guest at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.Tasmania Police were called and sent four officers to bring an end to the boozy gathering, which had spilled out on to an open air terrace.A video...
SPORTS
The Independent

Nat Sciver: England ‘a bit more calm’ now after ‘tricky’ start to Australia tour

All-rounder Nat Sciver says England are feeling “a bit more calm” now after initial frustrations with the strict coronavirus protocols in place upon their arrival in Australia ahead of the Women’s Ashes.The squad were greeted with stringent conditions when they touched down in Canberra with players not allowed to meet in groups or go to restaurants, even outdoors.“It’s been a bit tricky in terms of Covid rules and things like that and just making them fit for our group and keeping our mental wellbeing at the forefront as well as cricket,” Sciver said.📍 Adelaide OvalOur Women's squad were hard...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
TENNIS
The Independent

Eoin Morgan believes Test cricket ‘has always been the priority’ in England

Eoin Morgan believes it is “laughable” that The Hundred is being blamed for England’s Ashes humiliation as he insisted Test cricket “has always been the priority”.A 4-0 defeat in Australia has prompted much soul-searching and England Test captain Joe Root reasoned that anyone coming into the set-up is doing so “in spite of county cricket, not because of county cricket”.First-class cricket in the country has been increasingly pushed out into the margins of the season in recent years while the inaugural edition of the England and Wales Cricket’s 100-ball event in 2021 was held in July and August.What a start...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Jofra Archer back with England squad for first time in 10 months

Jofra Archer was back with England for the first time in nearly a year after linking up with the Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against the West Indies.Archer is still some way off a return after heading to his native Barbados following a second operation on a longstanding elbow complaint last month.But the fast bowler, whose most recent international appearance came in March last year, was in an England training top on Tuesday and was seen doing some sprinting drills and catching up with team-mates.It is understood he will not be bowling in the nets or taking part in fielding drills with England, who are without several regulars in the Caribbean for the white-ball series against the Windies which starts on Saturday.But this represents a step in the right direction in Archer’s rehabilitation, with the quick entering England’s bubble on Monday.
WORLD
The Independent

Jofra Archer’s presence welcomed as he links up with England Twenty20 squad

Jofra Archer was back with England for the first time in nearly a year after linking up with the Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against the West Indies.The World Cup-winning fast bowler is still some way off an international return and England are refusing to put a timescale on any playing comeback after a second operation on a longstanding elbow complaint last month.After going under the knife again in a bid to finally resolve an issue that has precluded his involvement from England duty since March last year, Archer returned to his family home to convalesce in his...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
The Independent

England produce one last Ashes batting collapse as Australia clinch 4-0 win

England saved their worst for last as they signed off a calamitous Ashes series with their most shambolic collapse of a tour littered with contenders, slumping to a 146-run defeat and a 4-0 scoreline.Asked to chase down 271 in the day/night clash in Hobart they produced a horror show on the third evening, careering off the rails from 68 without loss to 124 all out.They lost all 10 wickets for just 56 runs, queueing up to throw away their wickets in a blitz of hapless dismissals in the space of 22.4 overs. It was an embarrassment that will take some...
SPORTS
AFP

Five men to watch at the Australian Open

The absence of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, deported in humiliation after a visa saga and courtroom drama, leaves the Australian Open men's draw wide open. But the 13-time French Open champion swept through the field last week to win a warm-up event at Melbourne Park, and a revitalised Nadal could lift what would be only his second Australian Open trophy after his lone win in 2009. 
TENNIS
AFP

Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia but emerged to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. A judge overturned that, but the government then tore up Djokovic's visa for a second time, triggering Sunday's court hearing, which the tennis ace lost.
TENNIS
The Independent

Mark Wood heroics and a solid opening partnership give England Ashes hope

England gave themselves a fighting chance of ending their Ashes tour with a consolation victory, with six of the best from Mark Wood and their best opening stand of the trip.Chasing 271 to win, England were 68 without loss until Rory Burns was clean bowled attempting to leave the ball in the very final act of the second session.A 4-0 series defeat looked to be incoming when they conceded a 115-run first-innings lead in the day/night Test in Hobart, but they turned things around on day three with a stirring comeback.Wood led the way, finishing with career-best figures of six...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fitting finale for woeful England on last day of 2021-22 Ashes series

England’s abject Ashes campaign came to a fitting finale in Hobart with another dire batting collapse sending the tourists home with a thumping 4-0 defeat and tails between their legs.They lost all 10 second-innings wickets for just 56 runs as they were bowled out for a paltry 124. That sealed a 146-run loss, the latest in a quartet of hammerings that are sure to give rise to an extended post mortem.Series round-up1st Test, Brisbane: Eng lost by 9 wkts2nd Test, Adelaide: Eng lost by 275 runs3rd Test, Melbourne: Eng lost by inns and 14 runs4th Test, Sydney: Draw5th Test,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy