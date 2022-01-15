JEA heads to Danville, Virginia to aid with power outages during snow storm

JEA in Danville, Va.

DANVILLE, Va. — It was an early morning for JEA team members.

More than a dozen trucks made their way to Danville, Virginia ahead of a major winter storm set to hit on Sunday. With it, weather experts are calling for a mess of snow, ice and wind.

“They will be ready to restore power, ready to assist in the advance of outages in this community,” JEA spokeswoman Karen McAllister said.

JEA will deploy 29 team members to the area. This includes 26 electric crew members and three fleet support members.

JEA lineman Robert Parker said they made the trip to New York last year, so they’re familiar with winter weather and the different terrain.

“As you know in Florida, it’s flat. When we get up to Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, anywhere farther up, we start dealing with mountains, and you get that ice cover and the snow to where the trucks can start to roll back,” Parker said.

He said team members had to dig into their closets for winter clothes and mud boots.

However, they’re happy to do so.

“When other communities are in need during severe weather or times of crisis, they are honored to serve them as well,” McAllister said.

Crews headed up to Virginia Saturday morning from the Southside and Westside service centers.

Parker said he expects to be there as long as they’re needed.

