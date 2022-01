For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Health insurance companies in the US must now pay for at-home COVID test kits, per federal law. Customers can be reimbursed for up to eight tests per month per individual or receive them for free at participating "in-network" pharmacies. That means a family of five with health insurance will be able to get up to 40 free tests per month.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO