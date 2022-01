The family of a woman who was killed after being hit by a vehicle while exiting a medical building in Myrtle Beach has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company. The incident happened on July 16, 2020 when investigators say 86 year old Sue Cox was getting ready to leave the building located in the 900 block of 82nd Parkway when she was struck by another vehicle and died as a result of her injuries. The suit accuses the property owners of failing to maintain a safe environment for patients and patrons inside the building, failing to ‘install crash-related or security bollards made of steel and or concrete to protect the building entryway and pedestrians from vehicular traffic.’ The property owner also failed to recognize the likelihood of injury and warn anyone ‘to the danger of which it knew or should have known existed.’ The family also accused the woman who crashed her car of not maintaining her vehicle, driving too fast for conditions and failing to either maintain or use her brakes.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO