NextLight raised their charter members’ monthly rate by $2 when using a credit card, even though it was supposed to never increase as long as the service for that member was kept. They may say they did not raise the rate, but adding a “fee” is the same thing as a raise because they have been accepting credit cards as payment for six-plus years now with no additional fee. (The fee can be avoided by switching to electronic check payments.)

