The 2022 D23 Expo isn’t until this September, but tickets are going on sale soon!. This event will take place on September 9th through the 11th, 2022, in Anaheim, California. It’s called the biggest Disney fan event of the year since guests will get to hear breaking news, see behind-the-scenes looks, and learn about upcoming events from the Walt Disney Company. We attended a media event for the Expo today, where we learned about the pricing, the costume contest, exclusive merchandise, sponsors, and more. But here are a few more details that you’ll need to know if you’re attending this year’s expo!

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO