Norwich vs Everton final score: Canaries creep closer to safety

The Serie A season returned with its first matches of 2022. For some teams it seemed like not much changed, with the trends of 2021 continuing into 2022, while in other cases there were important developments that could change things. Inter Milan drew against Empoli and dropped points for the first time in almost two months. At the same time, AC Milan failed to capitalize on the result and take of the league lead, instead losing on Monday night against Spezia in an absolutely wild affair. Napoli, meanwhile have finally seen an important player return to the pitch, while Juventus, after their terrible start, eye climbing to fourth and qualifying for next season's Champions League. At the other end of the table In the relegation zone, two teams changed managers after disappointing first halves, as they fight to survive in the top division. And now onto the rankings.

