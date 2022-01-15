ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich vs Everton final score: Canaries creep closer to safety

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich vs Everton: The Toffees slumped to another sad defeat in the Premier League — a 2-1 final score — at Carrow Road on Saturday. Michael Keane started the scoring (in the wrong goal) in the 16th minute, and two minutes later Adam Idah made it 2-0 to Norwich. Richarlison pulled...

soccer.nbcsports.com

