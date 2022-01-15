ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best CEFs To Buy This Month (January 2022)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor income investors, closed-end funds remain an attractive investment class that covers a variety of asset classes and promise high distributions and reasonable total returns. In this monthly article, we try to identify five closed-end funds (CEFs) that have a solid past history, pay high-enough distribution and offer reasonable...

ETY: A Solid Income Play

ETY boosted its monthly distribution in 2021 due to solid equity returns over the years. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) has been delivering solid results to its shareholders. A boost in the distribution through 2021 on the back of these results. Their strategy is quite simple, despite the confusing names of Eaton Vance funds. Once you get a basic understanding of these funds, you can start to see the nuances between them.
2 Fat Yields Up To 10%, To Bank On Rate Hikes

The real test for an investor comes when there is a market sell-off. Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities" Since the pandemic's beginning, our economy has been heavily stimulated by the U.S. government. Months of massive quantitative easing and stimulus checks have left Americans swimming in a lot of cash, resulting in a monster rally since the March 2020 lows. The investor community is increasingly bullish on the markets, buying every dip and sending major indices to new highs.
My Dividend Portfolio: December 2021 Update - 100 Holdings, 27 Buys, 1 Sell

Inflation concerns have started to affect market sentiment, but it is highly uncertain if that will lead to a real market correction or just some short-term dips. Starting in May, I have been reducing the volume of my monthly investment activity given elevated valuations and my desire to save cash either for investment or some other endeavors. The stock markets have been very kind to me over the last couple of years as I did manage to build some decent positions at a good cost basis. Nowadays, however, while the markets are continuing to move up with every dip getting bought ferociously, I hardly see any attractive prices.
SDY: Looking For Higher Yields In Dividend Growth Stocks

SDY invests in Dividend Aristocrats with a preference for higher yields. This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, I post updated reviews when necessary. SDY strategy...
11 Good And 4 Bad Reasons To Keep Holding ARK Invest

Scrutiny on ARK Invest (ARKK) continued in the last week after investors withdrew around $350 million. After an impressive return up until early 2021, Cathie Wood made two critical macroeconomic calls that may hurt the ETF. First, Wood predicted in May 2021 on "a very serious correction in commodity prices"...
Four Springs Capital Trust's IPO: What To Know About The Stock & How To Invest

Investors interested in FSPR stock should investigate the company’s financial position and risks before considering whether to buy shares. Read more for details on the Four Springs Capital Trust IPO. What Is Four Springs Capital Trust?. Founded in 2008, and based in Lake Como, NJ, Four Springs Capital Trust...
Goldman Sachs stock falls after Q4 EPS miss as market-making revenue declines

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock drops 3.7% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings miss consensus with a 23% Y/Y increase in operating expenses. Revenue for investment banking and investment management rose from a year ago and the previous quarter, as market-making revenue declined Q/Q and Y/Y. Q4 GAAP EPS of $10.81...
RETL - Day Trading Without Margin

RETL is a leveraged ETF that offers 3x the returns of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. The Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:RETL) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. The S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR) is a modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard retail sub-industry. The fund is a good tool to use for day trading purposes exposing significant volatility and not requiring margin if bought directly with full investor capital. Investors identified as pattern day-traders have minimum capital requirements as per FINRA if they have accounts with US broker-dealers. Aside from capital requirements day trading with margin (i.e. leverage) exposes an investor to increased risks if an adverse market moves occurs and the margin call is not met. Since September 2021, RETL has had average daily moves on an absolute basis exceeding 4.3% with a 5.93% standard deviation. The maximum up move for the fund has been +35% with a max down move of -28% (measured on a daily basis). As the Fed increases rates and the market experiences increased volatility in 2022 investors with very short time horizons and limited capital can take advantage of substantial events via the RETL vehicle.
Enterprise Products Partners: Worried About Inflation, Buy Their 8% Yield For Protection

After years of stagnated inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation possibly surging and overshooting central bank targets. After years of stagnated and often almost non-existent inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation with concerns that it may overshoot and surge higher, which poses a new risk for income investors. Thankfully, the midstream giant, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) offers investors a chance to buy their high 7.75% distribution yield for protection since they actually stand to benefit if inflation surges. This article also provides a follow-up analysis to my previous article by reassessing their fundamentals for any changes since the previous analysis was conducted, along with the impacts from their upcoming Navitas Midstream acquisition.
