5 Best CEFs To Buy This Month (January 2022)

RETL is a leveraged ETF that offers 3x the returns of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. The Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:RETL) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. The S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR) is a modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard retail sub-industry. The fund is a good tool to use for day trading purposes exposing significant volatility and not requiring margin if bought directly with full investor capital. Investors identified as pattern day-traders have minimum capital requirements as per FINRA if they have accounts with US broker-dealers. Aside from capital requirements day trading with margin (i.e. leverage) exposes an investor to increased risks if an adverse market moves occurs and the margin call is not met. Since September 2021, RETL has had average daily moves on an absolute basis exceeding 4.3% with a 5.93% standard deviation. The maximum up move for the fund has been +35% with a max down move of -28% (measured on a daily basis). As the Fed increases rates and the market experiences increased volatility in 2022 investors with very short time horizons and limited capital can take advantage of substantial events via the RETL vehicle.

