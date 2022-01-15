ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 former Boston College standouts are competing in the NFL playoffs

By Trevor Hass
AJ Dillon has a shot at a Super Bowl with the Packers.

AJ Dillon has taken on an increased role this season. Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP

As the NFL playoffs begin, former Boston College stars are well-represented on rosters.

Here’s a closer look at how they’ve fared this season and the roles they could play moving forward:

AJ Dillon, Packers RB

After a solid rookie season, Dillon has hit his stride in year two for the Packers. He’s racked up 187 carries for 803 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and added 34 catches for 313 yards and two scores. He’s appeared in all 17 games and should play a key role in the playoffs.

Zach Allen, Cardinals DE

Allen, fresh off a touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Seahawks in Week 18, is first on the Cardinals in fumble recoveries with three, tied for third in sacks with four, and has an interception. He’s dealt with an ankle injury of late, but it appears likely he’ll make his playoff debut Monday against the Rams.

Matt Milano, Bills LB

Milano is first on the Bills in tackles for loss (15), tied for first in fumbles recovered (two), third in tackles (86), and tied for fifth in sacks (three). The fifth-year pro will try to make life difficult for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones on Saturday night.

Harold Landry, Titans OLB

Much like Dillon, Landry gets to sit back and watch the first round as the Titans secured a first-round bye. Landry is first on the team with 12 sacks, first with 14 tackles for loss, and third with 75 tackles, and has been one of their best players this season.

Wyatt Ray, Bengals DE

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Ray has appeared in 15 games this season. He’s averaged one tackle per game, adding a sack and forcing a fumble against the Browns.

Isaac Yiadom, Packers CB

Yiadom, a third-round pick in 2018, has posted nine solo tackles in 16 games for the NFC’s No. 1 seed. This is his third NFL team in four seasons, and he’s played 16 games in each of the last three years.

Tommy Sweeney, Bills TE

He has nine catches for 44 yards and a touchdown for the Bills and sees action behind No. 1 tight end Dawson Knox. With temperatures expected to be in the single digits Saturday, it’s possible Sweeney could see an increased role as a blocker or short-pass catcher.

Isaiah McDuffie, Packers LB

The third and final Packer on the list, McDuffie has seen action in 13 games during his rookie season. A sixth-round pick in 2021, he’s earned his way onto the field during the season.

