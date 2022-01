If leggings aren't high-waisted, we probably aren't buying them. The style is so perfect because it holds you in, doesn't ride down and expose anything, and also looks great with just a sports bra or crop top. Plus, we find high-waisted leggings to be the most comfortable styles. Even though there's a return of mid and even low-rise jeans that we could get behind, when it comes to leggings, it's high-waisted all the way. Since there's always room in your closet for a new favorite pair of leggings, may we suggest one of these 13 high-waisted pairs?

YOGA ・ 5 DAYS AGO