ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Popular baby names come and go — and math may explain why

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, Pa. (StudyFinds.org) – Baby name trends come and go. From pop culture characters to celebrities in the news, parents take inspiration from plenty of sources when naming their children. So how does a name like Emily go from in-vogue one year to out of fashion the next? Researchers from Carnegie...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Science Explains Why Emma, Not Emily, Is the Most Popular Baby Name Right Now

The popularity of Shaquille as a boy baby name peaked in 1993 for an obvious reason: It was O’Neal’s rookie year in the NBA. This kind of easily explained spike in baby name popularity, however, is the exception and not the rule. The reasons behind the ebb and flow in the baby names parents choose every year are typically opaque, and it’s a mystery that attracted the attention of researchers at Carnegie Mellon. Why do names fall in and out of fashion? What explains the rise of ‘Noah’ and ‘Liam’ and the fall of others? The researchers set out to study the unexplainable mysteries of what makes a baby name.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Economy And Society#Come And Go#Mathematics#Cmu
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Parent praised after revealing they are raising eight children without ‘traditional gender roles’

A parent is being praised after revealing one of the “controversial” ways they raise their eight children includes not following or enforcing “traditional gender roles”.The parent, who goes by the username @cptsdwhisperer on TikTok and Instagram, discussed some of their potentially “controversial” parenting methods in a three-part TikTok series.In the first clip, titled: “Controversial ways I raise my kids,” the parent of eight explained that the family takes mental health days off school, their children are allowed to curse, which they do “a lot,” and that the family doesn’t “follow traditional gender roles”.On TikTok, where the video has since been...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Son’s School Wants Me to Offer My Expertise for Free

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a Black woman married to a white man and we have a teenage son together. Our son goes to a private school in the next town over that’s probably 85 percent white, and one of the school’s administrators asked if I could speak to the student body during their Black History Month celebration in February about the importance of creating a racially inclusive community. I’m not an experienced public speaker, but I have some good ideas about how the school could improve in that regard. The only sticking point is the school isn’t willing to pay me to speak, and the admin said, “The speech will provide you with great exposure since it will be broadcast virtually to influential parents and boosters. Also, your speech could help numerous parents see the light, and you can’t put a price tag on that.” This irks me because this school is flush with cash, and I know they’ve paid other (white) speakers before. When I told my son that I wanted to approach the administration about wanting to be paid to do this, he begged me to speak at the event for free and not make a scene that could put a target on his back. I’m not sure how to proceed. Should I take the unpaid speech for the sake of my son?
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Have You Heard of the New Dating Trend Called "Hardballing"?

Here's a super-fun way to approach a first date. Just treat it like an emotionless corporate merger. Have you heard of the new dating term called "HARDBALLING" yet?. Hardballing is when you approach dating in a no-nonsense way. Like, "Okay, we're playin' hardball here." Basically, you let the other person...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KRQE News 13

A taste for sweet – an anthropologist explains the evolutionary origins of why you’re programmed to love sugar

(THE CONVERSATION) The sweetness of sugar is one of life’s great pleasures. People’s love for sweets is so visceral, food companies lure consumers to their products by adding sugar to almost everything they make: yogurt, ketchup, fruit snacks, breakfast cereals, and even supposed health foods like granola bars. Schoolchildren learn as early as kindergarten that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
ANIMALS
NBC News

Popular baby girl names for 2022

What will be the top baby girl names of 2022? While we won't have a definitive list for the year's top baby names for quite some time, girl names pulled from literature and with powerful meaning are set to top the list. Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents that...
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Popular baby boy names for 2022

Baby naming experts say 2022 is the year for boys names that are a mix of traditional and unexpected names. But one trend is "oh" so exciting, Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents. "Our list of the top boy names for the first month of 2022 features two names...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy