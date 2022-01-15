ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

How aging adults can maintain a healthy weight through changes

perrytonherald.com
 3 days ago

Calorie-counting and watching one’s weight is often seen as a young person’s game....

www.perrytonherald.com

Leavenworth Times

NATIONAL HEALTHY WEIGHT WEEK

BMI (body mass index) is a key sign of overall health. Guidelines recommend that all adults keep their BMI between 18 and 24.9. A BMI of 25 and over indicates that you are overweight. And a BMI over 30 is considered obesity. However, it is possible that a few extra...
WEIGHT LOSS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Ways to keep a healthy weight without dieting

When trying to keep weight off, many think about what they must give up — or keep off their plates. What favorite foods will they eat less? What will they deny themselves today? People can maintain a healthy weight without dieting or considering sacrifices. “Healthy Weight Week” is a...
WEIGHT LOSS
Weight Loss
spring.org.uk

Weight Loss: Study Reveals If Keto Diet Is Healthy

The keto diet works for weight loss and reduces risk of diabetes only if it is done this way. The ketogenic diet has become very popular since celebrities like Lebron James, Kim Kardashian, and Gwyneth Paltrow promote it for weight loss. But the keto diet improves human health and reduces...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Healthy Drink That Promotes Weight Loss

This drink helps fight obesity plus offers other health benefits. Yerba mate tea is a herbal tea which is an excellent source of flavonoids, amino acids, vitamin C, B1 and B2 , and minerals providing several health benefits. This traditional southeastern Latin American tea is sold as a stimulant due...
WEIGHT LOSS
spacecoastdaily.com

How Technology Can Help You Lose Weight in 2022

Obesity is a problem that affects approximately 650 million people across the globe. Unfortunately, some folks find losing weight extremely challenging. It’s not something that can be achieved in twenty four hours, but it is possible to shed some weight as long as the individual maintains the right attitude and they are willing to make changes to their current lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
earth.com

Children should eat the same healthy foods as adults

In the United States, some people have the idea that children need different foods than adults in their diet. But many of the products that are considered to be “children’s” foods are highly processed and sugary and often lead to picky food preferences. The Society for Nutrition...
NUTRITION
Augusta Free Press

Tips to maintain a healthy back during the wintertime

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Winter is on our doorstep and while the health focus continues to be on staying safe from Covid, we cannot forget that this is also the time of year when the cold air temperature can cause the muscles and ligaments that support the back and spine, along with other parts of your body like shoulders and knees, to contract and tighten. According to one study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, back strains are among the most common reasons for hospitalization during the winter months and holiday season. And we would surely all wish to avoid an unplanned trip to the doctor or hospital, especially during these times.
FITNESS
dixonpilot.com

Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Before Weight Loss Surgery

Life is different after weight loss surgery. From diet to exercise, you can expect major changes that will help you maintain results. However, making effective adjustments is not an overnight occurrence. Check out these lifestyle changes you can make before weight loss surgery. Eating Smaller Portions. Eating smaller portions is...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Four positive changes can get you started on healthy 2022

Before you completely overhaul the way you live, keep in mind making positive changes may just be a few simple steps away. Starting small with attainable goals can help keep you on the right track throughout the year. • Drink More Water: Preventing dehydration, keeping a normal body temperature and...
RECIPES
Forks Over Knives

Healthy Gut, Healthy Weight: The Plant Foods Connection (Video)

THE MICROBES IN YOUR GUT ARE CRITICAL TO HEALTHY DIGESTIVE FUNCTION… AND THAT’S JUST THE BEGINNING. “I personally lost 50 pounds not by restricting my food but by adding more fiber-rich foods to my diet and eating them until I felt full,” says gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI. “I was shocked to find that the solution was abundance, not restriction—and that food quality was more important than food quantity. Why hadn’t I been taught this in medical school?”
WEIGHT LOSS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Wellness Wednesday: How Emotions Can Impact Weight Loss

At Townsquare Media, we believe wellness is important for our community to thrive. Every Wednesday, we'll feature a wellness leader in our community. Wellness Wednesday is made possible thanks to our partners Benchmark Medical Group. While physical health is integral to your weight loss journey, it's not the only thing...
WINDSOR, CO
Consumer Reports.org

How Older Adults Can Meet Their Protein Needs

A healthy diet includes a balance of carbs, lean protein, and “good” fats like olive oil. But one of those macronutrients—protein—is especially important for older adults. Protein helps us maintain and even add muscle. That’s crucial, because we lose 30 to 50 percent of our muscle...
NUTRITION

