The Las Vegas Raiders are set to have a huge offseason. Here are five impending free agents the team should bring back for the 2022 season. The Las Vegas Raiders‘ season reached its end when they lost 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Now, the Raiders let the NFL world know that there are going to be some changes to their organization this upcoming offseason. General manager Mike Mayock was fired by the organization, and the team began requesting interviews with head coaching candidates, with Rich Bisaccia still holding the interim tag.

