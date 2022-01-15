SENIOR NEWS

“The magic in new beginnings is the most powerful of them all.” — Josiyah Martin. Being the first month of the new year, there are a lot of expectations riding on January. People want their new year to be great with that famous January start. For Leominster seniors, why not make your new start and come down to the Leominster Senior Center! Many of us make resolutions to either change something in our lives or make our lives better. Meeting other seniors in the community, having conversation and doing activities sounds like a fabulous way to start the new year! The cold weather and the blanket of ice that sometimes fall outside make us crave the warmth inside our cozy little nooks; however, it’s not for long and the fresh air does us good! It is such a beautiful month and a beautiful beginning of the year!

