SENIOR NEWS

CLARENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sometimes you need to go through a little trash to find a treasure. Harry DeLong works at the Clarendon Transfer Station. He has no official title but serves as the meet and greet guy. “Just a worker, that’s all,” DeLong said. Here, everyone...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Senior living never looked (or felt!) so good!. When families are looking for the very finest in the Quad Cities senior living, turn to Senior Star at Elmore Place in the heart of Davenport. The facility’s resident-inspired service approach exceeds expectations at all levels of care--including the very best independent senior living, assisted living, and revolutionary memory care.
My neighbor still thinks she’ll be going on a cruise to a foreign country in the spring. She calls her travel agent every few weeks to ask if the cruise is still on. Of course the travel agent doesn’t want to say no and have to give back the money just yet, so the answer is yes. My neighbor has been busily sewing new outfits for her cruise dinners. Me, I’ve been keeping silent about it, but I fear that cruise might not come to pass.
My riddle for you this week is: What did the icy road say to the car?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served. If you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served from 10-10:30 a.m.; a reservation is required. Also, if you are eating lunch at the center, inform Teresa the day before.
Senior Services is in need of Meals on Wheels drivers, transportation drivers, handyman and friendly visitor volunteers. If you choose to volunteer, you will be embarking on a rewarding adventure that will have a huge impact on the older adults of Midland County. And you will join a fine group of experienced, trusted and valued volunteers.
With the holiday season over, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country. As pet owners quarantine, questions of pet safety against this disease and the quickly spreading omicron variant continue to arise as well. Drs. Sarah Hamer and Lori Teller, both associate professors at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, offer insight on how the spread of the…
Jireh Outreach, the community-based grocery distribution ministry administered by Community Worship Center, has gone through some significant changes this year. According to Jason Vanosdol, pictured above, CWC’s associate pastor of missions, outreach, and operations, Jireh moved into the old Bartlett’s Hardware building on South Ash recently and have changed the way they distribute food, moving…
The suggestion that I dislike cats would be erroneous indeed, splashing down in the ever-growing sea of untruths. I prefer dogs. However, I have no desire to debate or defend. Indeed, I’d rather let sleeping cat lovers lie in their slumber. Unlike the late Al Capp— best known for his satirical comic strip Li’l Abner—I’d sooner avoid jousting about pet preferences. He enjoyed controversy. In…
A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
There is a place Kayla Yenna returns to in her mind, a place of safety and love she can conjure when the worries weigh her down, when the fear of a death sentence hangs over her head. That safe place was where she spent summers in her childhood. Born and...
Our Christmas Party was held on Wednesday, Dec. 22. We sure had a great time. Breakfast was served at 9 a.m. then my all time favorite started our party with Bingo. It ws a great day for it. The prizes were supplied by the Senior Council. A few of us brought things also. I hope everyone won at least once. Myself, I won twice. After bingo, we had plenty of treats supplied by the council. We had a…
“The magic in new beginnings is the most powerful of them all.” — Josiyah Martin. Being the first month of the new year, there are a lot of expectations riding on January. People want their new year to be great with that famous January start. For Leominster seniors, why not make your new start and come down to the Leominster Senior Center! Many of us make resolutions to either change something in our lives or make our lives better. Meeting other seniors in the community, having conversation and doing activities sounds like a fabulous way to start the new year! The cold weather and the blanket of ice that sometimes fall outside make us crave the warmth inside our cozy little nooks; however, it’s not for long and the fresh air does us good! It is such a beautiful month and a beautiful beginning of the year!
OSCODA COUNTY – Happy New Year!! Welcome January! Hopeful that everyone had a happy, joyful holiday season. So far, winter has seemed to throw us some unusual weather. Please remember though when those very cold temperatures do decide to rear up, you need to be mindful of dressing warmly and in layers.
Comments / 0