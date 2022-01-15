ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Does COVID-19 omicron variant affect pets?

 3 days ago

With the holiday season over, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country. As...

The Spokesman-Review

Ask Dr. Universe: How does COVID-19 affect our household pets?

Dear Dr. Universe: How does COVID-19 affect our household pets? – Kolton, 11, Michigan. A lot of researchers around the world are investigating this very question. While we don’t know everything about how the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects household pets, there are some things we do know. My friend...
PETS
WKBN

Does omicron cause loss of smell or taste?

Losing your sense of taste or smell used to be the telltale sign that you weren't sick with a cold or the flu – it was almost certainly COVID-19. Omicron is making things less obvious.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Doesn’t Affect Blood Glucose Control

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have any significant overall effect on blood glucose control in people with diabetes, although short-term vaccine side effects can worsen glucose control in people with type 1, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. Nearly two years into the COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
