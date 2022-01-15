Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

Emma Raducanu believes the run of defeats she has experienced since winning the US Open will make her a stronger player.The 19-year-old has won only two matches in four tournaments since her stunningly unexpected triumph in New York in September and has lost her last three contests.The most recent came earlier this week in Sydney when she won just a single game against Elena Rybakina, although she had only just returned to training following three weeks off the court after catching Covid-19.Having reached the pinnacle of her sport in just her second grand slam tournament, Raducanu now has to begin...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO