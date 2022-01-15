ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air...

CBS New York

Tennis Legend Chris Evert Reveals Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tennis hall of famer Chris Evert has revealed she is battling ovarian cancer. Evert, 67, lost her youngest sister to the disease nearly two years ago and that tragedy likely saved her life, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Evert said she feels lucky her ovarian cancer was caught early. In a statement, Evert said she wanted to share her Stage 1C diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others. Dr. Fidel Valea, chief of gynecological oncology at Northwell Cancer Institute, said Evert will get chemotherapy despite her early stage cancer. “We give chemotherapy to the...
CANCER
