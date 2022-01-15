ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl organizers say game is staying in California

By The Associated Press
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNaZf_0dmjVWhM00

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — With the Super Bowl just one month away, preparations are in full swing for the return of the NFL’s premier event to the place where it all started.

And both NFL officials and local organizers say the championship game isn’t leaving the Los Angeles area.

The NFL has no plans to move the Super Bowl to Arlington, Texas, or anywhere else despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the accompanying health precautions in California, several officials confirmed Thursday at SoFi Stadium during a media event held to mark one month before the 56th edition of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

“All of our plans for Super Bowl week remain fully in place for a month from today,” said Katie Keenan, the NFL’s senior director of event operations. “We’re working along with everyone here, with the LA County Health Department, to make sure all of our events are being held safely.”

Chiefs milestones that could be broken during Super Wild Card Weekend

The first Super Bowl was held at the Coliseum in downtown Los Angeles in January 1967. The 56th edition will be held for the first time at Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s 2-year-old stadium, which opened in the summer of 2020 just south of Los Angeles with a unique indoor-outdoor design that includes both a translucent roof and significant air flow from the open ends above the low-slung bowl.

A media fuss was raised earlier this month when the NFL explored the feasibility of using the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium as a backup site for the Super Bowl, ostensibly in case coronavirus rules in California were to prevent the league from staging a Super Bowl here.

The NFL immediately confirmed that it finds backup sites for the Super Bowl every year, and it had no serious concerns about its ability to hold the game in Inglewood.

Several California universities have sharply limited fan attendance at indoor sporting events in January after a series of coronavirus-related postponements. But those decisions were made by the universities rather than by state mandate, and Southern California’s professional sports teams haven’t followed suit, with the Rams and Chargers welcoming full houses in January.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss Chiefs playoff game against Pittsburgh

Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, noted that SoFi has had extensive coronavirus safety protocols in place for all 17 regular-season games played at the stadium by the Rams and the Chargers. Those precautions are still in place Monday night for the first playoff game in the stadium’s history when the fourth-seeded Rams (12-5) host the Arizona Cardinals (11-6).

“I don’t think anybody has ever wavered on being able to play this game here and play it safely,” Demoff said. “We’ve had an amazing, safe environment all year. We are fortunate this is an outdoor facility where the air gets in. We feel this building is very safe. People who come to our games have learned to be safe, and we are doing everything we can to be safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

FOX shared a fun graphic of Tom Brady’s appearance changing over the years during the first quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Eagles playoff game. Brady has always been a decent looking guy, but like his quarterback play, his appearance seems to be getting better as he ages. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Kroenke
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Telling Admission

It’s been a rough night for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense haven’t been able to get much going against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s Chiefs 42, Steelers 21 with about six minutes to play in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card playoff game.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Troy Aikman

The first NFC playoff game of 2022 is underway, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are underway on FOX. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are on the call for FOX. The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are hosting the No. 7 seed Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#At T Stadium#American Football#Ap#The Dallas Cowboys
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy