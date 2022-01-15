ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pences' pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo, dies

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R38rR_0dmjVSAS00
© Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence ’s family rabbit Marlon Bundo died this week.

Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence Bond posted a message in memory of the rabbit on her Twitter account Saturday.

“Marlon, God brought you to us right when we needed you most. Somehow, you taught me how to always try to be kind first and never stop making an effort to get along. We had some wild times together and I’m forever grateful. Rest in sweet peace, little bunny. We love you so. Thank you,” Bond wrote to her more than 35,000 followers.

Marlon Bundo grew well-known during the Pences’ time in the White House, serving as an iconic vice presidential pet.

The verified Instagram account dedicated to “Marlon Bundo (Pence)” has over 32,000 followers. Its description reads: “The Second Family's (@charlotterosepence) pet rabbit, better known to the world as #botus.”

Marlon Bundo is also the protagonist of a series of children’s books written by Bond, including “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Nation’s Capital,” “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President” and “Marlon Bundo’s Best Christmas Ever.”

The series was illustrated by former second lady Karen Pence .

Comments / 3

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Pence family bunny, inspiration for children's book series, dies

UNDATED (CNN Newsource) - Marlon Bundo, the beloved pet rabbit of former vice president Mike Pence's family, has died. Charlotte Pence, the former vice president's daughter, made the announcement on Instagram Saturday, writing "Rest in sweet peace, little bunny." The Pence family pet made the unusual journey from Craigslist to...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Pence
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Joe Biden's dog Major has been GIVEN AWAY after being ousted from White House for biting Secret Service agent. President welcomed new German Shepherd pup Commander on Monday, and is planning to adopt a CAT next month

The White House welcomed a new puppy named Commander on Monday, but also admitted that President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major had been sent to a new home after a biting scandal. Major, who made history in January as the first rescue dog to come live at the executive mansion,...
PETS
Kilgore News Herald

No One Wanted to be Friends with This Rescue Camel — Until a Baby Cow Came Along | The Dodo

No one wanted to be friends with Sir Camelot. He would stand in the field crying. Then a tiny calf named Benjamin Button arrived. Keep up with Benjamin Button and Sir Camelot at on Facebook: http://thedo.do/SperanzaAnimalRescue and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/speranza_rescue_pa. You can help Janine rescue more animals by supporting Speranza Animal Rescue here: http://thedo.do/donatesperanza.
ANIMALS
People

Dog Protects Owner Injured on Hike by Keeping Man Warm with Cuddles: 'His Loyalty Did Not Stop'

A dog is being hailed a hero after keeping an injured hiker warm and alive in the snowy Croatian mountains. North — an eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute pup — stayed by his owner's side during a New Year's weekend hike that ended in an accident. Grga Brkic slipped and fell 500 feet, critically injuring his leg in Croatia's Velebit mountain range, according to the Associated Press. The man's canine companion braved the frigid weather with Brkic and kept the hiker safe and warm by lying on top of him.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbit#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI
uticaphoenix.net

‘The grandkids love them’: Rare, unusual-looking deer become pets for

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
ANIMALS
The Hill

The Hill

450K+
Followers
53K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy