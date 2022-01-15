Pences' pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo, dies

© Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence ’s family rabbit Marlon Bundo died this week.

Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence Bond posted a message in memory of the rabbit on her Twitter account Saturday.

“Marlon, God brought you to us right when we needed you most. Somehow, you taught me how to always try to be kind first and never stop making an effort to get along. We had some wild times together and I’m forever grateful. Rest in sweet peace, little bunny. We love you so. Thank you,” Bond wrote to her more than 35,000 followers.

Marlon Bundo grew well-known during the Pences’ time in the White House, serving as an iconic vice presidential pet.

The verified Instagram account dedicated to “Marlon Bundo (Pence)” has over 32,000 followers. Its description reads: “The Second Family's (@charlotterosepence) pet rabbit, better known to the world as #botus.”

Marlon Bundo is also the protagonist of a series of children’s books written by Bond, including “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Nation’s Capital,” “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President” and “Marlon Bundo’s Best Christmas Ever.”

The series was illustrated by former second lady Karen Pence .