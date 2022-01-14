ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk 'Rush Hour' stops traffic in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
 5 days ago
Photo courtesy: Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Eagle County Sheriff's office partnered up on Friday morning when a crossing herd of elk closed a road in Golden, Colorado.

"Thanks for the patience as we closed down H6 to assist with the Elk 'Rush Hour', during our "Rush Hour" (8:05 am) Enjoy the view & be cautious!" the Eagle County Sheriff's office said in a tweet.

The incident is a great reminder to drivers in Colorado to stay alert and keep an eye out for wildlife on the roadways.

In 2021, collisions with wildlife increases around 5.5 percent, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

In an effort to mitigate wildlife collisions there have been several wildlife underpasses constructed throughout the state that allow animals to safely cross while avoiding busy roads and highways.

"Keep an eye out for deer moving across roads and follow speed limits to reduce the possibility of colliding with animals. Deer move across our minor arterial roads all the time, and the best way to protect wildlife on the roads is to keep to the speed limit and keep our eyes up," CPW Area 18 Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla said in a news release last year.

If you find yourself stopped in traffic by wildlife, have patience and allow them to peacefully pass.

