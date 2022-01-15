ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alumnus gifts $250K to support KWU sciences

By The Salina Journal
 3 days ago

Continuing his decades of helping build Kansas Wesleyan University sciences, alumnus Dave Fancher recently donated $250,000 to the school.

Fancher has spent much of his life in support of his alma mater, from his time as a faculty member to, more recently, putting together the "Gang of Eight," a group of graduates that have made significant contributions toward on-campus lab renovations.

“When I interviewed for a faculty position at KWU, Dr. Paul Renich told me he didn’t want me if I was only coming to teach,” said Fancher. “He told me he was looking for someone who could help make KWU great. That challenge appealed to me then, and it still appeals to me now. I hope this donation will help attract and retain high-quality students who will do great things in the sciences, and later provide great alumni support.”

This donation will primarily support departmental scholarships. It also boosts the total raised in the college's Power of AND campaign to nearly $20 million.

“Dave Fancher has been a significant face in the development of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of advancement and university operations. “He has not only personally supported KWU through the years but has made it a priority to bring together graduates from across the country, and to garner their support as well. His efforts have been critical in helping us advance the sciences at Kansas Wesleyan, and we are truly grateful.”

ucmo.edu

$1M Alumnus Gift to Benefit UCM’s College of Education

WARRENSBURG, MO — The University of Central Missouri Alumni Foundation is pleased to announce that alumnus Greg Thurman, ’74, and his wife, Carla Thurman, of Franklin, Tennessee, have made a generous gift to the university. The gift of $1 million will fund the renovation of a gymnasium in the 53-year-old Lovinger Building into a state-of-the-art mixed-use educational facility.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Mendota Reporter

Alumnus establishes physics prize at MHS

MENDOTA – A former Mendota High School student is giving back to the school he graduated from in 1969. Steve Selbrede has offered up a generous donation of a $1,000 prize to award to a single physics student at MHS this school year. Selbrede is in the works to create a yearly scholarship for a Mendota High School student in the future, but wanted to start giving back now.
MENDOTA, IL
wktn.com

ONU Alumnus to Establish Endowed Fund for Careers in the Sciences

Ohio Northern University has received a $1 million gift commitment from 2000 alumnus and internationally renowned cancer researcher and small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor developer Dr. Michael Craig Cox, PharmD, MHSc, BCOP, to support students, faculty, research initiatives, and science-related programming. The Dr. Michael Craig Cox Endowed Fund for Careers in the Sciences will represent the first alumni-established fund of its kind at ONU.
COLUMBUS, OH
arkansastechnews.com

$5.3 Million Gift to Support Global Engagement at ATU

Arkansas Tech University alumnus Stan Miller and his wife, Patrice, have made a $5.3 million gift to the Arkansas Tech University Foundation that will support the establishment of the Miller Center for Global Engagement at ATU. “This is a remarkable and visionary gift by Mr. and Mrs. Miller,” said Dr....
CHARITIES
Salina Post

KWU reports record fulltime undergrad enrollment this spring

Kansas Wesleyan University announced today that its spring semester full-time undergraduate enrollment is the largest spring enrollment in university history. That enrollment figure is 652, according to information from the university. “This news emphasizes our upward momentum,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of advancement and university operations. “During the past...
COLLEGES
emporia.edu

Alumnus gives ESU $200,000 through life insurance

A devoted alumnus of Emporia State University has left the university a remarkable gift for student scholarships through the realization of two insurance policies. Robert Chatham, who passed away August 21, 2021, set the stage for his $200,000 gift to the ESU Foundation back in 1993, when he took out two policies — $100,000 to provide for student scholarships within ESU’s departments of biological sciences and mathematics and $100,000 for student-athlete scholarships among the minor sports (all sports except football and basketball).
EMPORIA, KS
Inside Indiana Business

$500K Gift to Support PFW School of Polytechnic

Purdue University Fort Wayne is investing nearly $1 million, including a $500,000 gift from the Don Wood Foundation, to update robotic and manufacturing technology in its school of polytechnic. The university says its a “transformational opportunity” that will help increase its graduates who join the fields of robotics, advanced manufacturing, and machining.
FORT WAYNE, IN
nsu.edu

Alumnus Receives Jazz Educator Award

Dr. Joseph L. Jefferson’07 was recently selected the Jazz Education Network’s 2022 Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz Educator of the Year!. The award is named after legendary jazz educator and pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. It recognizes an outstanding collegiate jazz educator who represents the highest standards of teaching and whose results in the classroom have brought distinction to their institution and their students. Jefferson, director of Jazz Studies and an assistant professor at Southeast Missouri State University, received the award January 6, 2022, at the 13th Annual Jazz Education Network Conference held in Dallas January 5-8. Ellis Marsalis Jr., who passed away April 1, 2020 at 85, was the father of six sons including musicians Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis.
NORFOLK, VA
trine.edu

University mourns death of alumnus, trustee Rhoads

Trine University is mourning the loss of Mitchel Rhoads, an alumnus and member of the university’s Board of Trustees. “Mitch demonstrated not only excellence in providing leadership to his businesses and Trine University, but sincere caring and personal interest in the lives and welfare of others,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “He went above and beyond to support Trine University and its students. His friendship will be deeply missed.”
ANGOLA, IN
The Daily Collegian

Gift to support counseling services and treatment for substance use disorders

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- As Penn State strives to meet the growing student demand for counseling services and treatment for substance use disorders, a new gift of $25,000 will honor an alumni leader and channel resources to Counseling and Psychological Services Center (CAPS) and the Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) at Penn State.
UNIVERSITY, FL
uiw.edu

Teacher Education Alumnus Spotlight: Jacob Ulbricht

Jacob Ulbricht ’17 BA graduated with a minor in education from the Teacher Education Program at the Dreeben School of Education. Learn about Jacob's story as an alumnus of UIW and his journey to becoming an 8th Grade U.S. History Teacher and Coach at Comal Independent School District. Why...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Salina Journal

Local artist to curate KWU exhibit

Cash Hollistah, a Salina artist, is curating an exhibit featuring works by 10 African American artists from central Kansas and the region that is coming to Kansas Wesleyan University this week. "We are the Culture," opens Friday, Jan. 7 at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on KWU's...
SALINA, KS
suu.edu

SUU Alumnus Contributes to Nobel Prize Research

“Working in Professor MacMillan's lab was extremely demanding, but we were motivated by the fact that we knew the research we were working on had tremendous potential to make a major impact,”said Carpenter. “Asymmetric organocatalysis quickly became a competitive field and we knew that if we didn't work quickly to develop the methodology in this burgeoning area other research groups might beat us to key insights and discoveries.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
Hays Post

Fort Hays State welcomes new medical director

Dr. Jeffery “Jeff” Curtis, MD, has joined the Health and Wellness Services team at Fort Hays State University as its new medical director. He replaces Dr. Dallas Richards, who served as medical director for 30 years. Curtis oversees medical clinic operations and works closely with campus academic and...
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

KWU to recognize MLK Day with Monday evening event

Kansas Wesleyan will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a celebration in Mabee Arena. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and features the theme of “Daring to Dream: The Radical Imagination of a New Generation.” Monday evening's event is open to the public at no charge.
SALINA, KS
pacific.edu

Alumnus was a pioneer in Methodist Church diversity efforts

University of the Pacific alumnus and former regent Bishop Wilbur Choy ’46, a trailblazing leader in diversity in The United Methodist Church, died on Dec. 28. He was 103. The Stockton native served in the ministry in his hometown, the Bay Area and the Seattle region. Choy earned an...
STOCKTON, CA
clarkson.edu

Clarkson Honors Program Alumnus Honored by Forbes Magazine

Sergio Gallucci ‘16, the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of SCOUT Inc., a space technology start-up, was recently honored by Forbes among the “1,000 new faces who are redefining what it means to build and run a business today.” Gallucci is listed in the publication’s “Next 1000. The Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream.”
POTSDAM, NY
