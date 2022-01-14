Daycares are shutting down and parents are 'tired of being tired'

HAYWARD (KPIX) — As the world’s supply chain struggles drag on, more attention is being focused on a years-long shortage of truck drivers. It’s a big part of the reason ports are backed up and some shelves have been empty. That demand is driving up paychecks for first-time drivers. By one estimate the United States is short about 80,000 truck drivers. There’s a lot of talk about how to get more people behind the wheel, but doing that is about to get a bit more complicated. “You might need to come out, and go this way, because you’re out of the...

HAYWARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO