ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Latinx? Latino? Hispanic? A linguistics expert explains the confusion

By Victoria Moll-Ramirez
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Te00_0dmjU0kO00

The many pan-ethnic labels used to describe the group of people who trace their roots to Latin America or Spain -- terms like Hispanic, Latino, Latinx or Latine -- have left some confused, some angry and many people debating what word to use.

Hispanic and Latino remain the dominant terms to refer to people from this group, according to the Pew Research Center, but a term growing in the public consciousness is Latinx, a gender-neutral version of the masculine and feminine words for Latino and Latina.

But the term has been criticized by some Latinos and Latino organizations who call the term elitist and non-inclusive.

ABC News spoke with language researcher, author and TikTok sensation Dr. Jose Medina about why it's so hard to describe such a vast, complex group of people in a single term.

"As an openly queer, Latinx, Latine, Spanglish-speaking language researcher of the world, to me that intersectionality is really, really important," said Medina.

"The reason why that's so important is that no one really gets to choose how somebody self-identifies," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3uxB_0dmjU0kO00
Future Publishing/Barcroft Media via Getty Images - PHOTO: A pro Donald Trump rally outside the CNN building on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, Calif., Oct. 23, 2016.

For nonbinary, gender-fluid, queer people and others, Latinx is an inclusive term that rejects the gender binary. It can also be used to refer to a group of people without using the masculine- or feminine-dominant pronouns.

Others have criticized the term because they say it "anglicized" the Spanish language, ignores the language's roots, and "is not representative of the larger Latino community," according to a Pew Research Center survey.

"There is no definite beginning to the term Latinx here in the United States. Some people feel like it started to appear in academia, specifically Latinx writers, around 2004," said Medina. "But the truth is that there are others that point to scholars and researchers in Puerto Rico, in Central America, South America and other parts of the Caribbean that were actually using the 'X' and also the 'at' sign to be more inclusive in their studies and in their work."

Only 23% of U.S. adults who self-identify as Hispanic or Latino had heard of the term Latinx, according to a 2020 Pew Research Center poll .

And a recent Gallup poll found that 4% of people surveyed preferred "Latinx" as the label of choice to describe their ethnic group.

Recently, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest Hispanic and Latino civil rights organization in the U.S., and Congressman Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., stated that they would no longer use the term Latinx because it was offensive to some and failed to prove that it had a wide acceptance.

When Latino politicos use the term it is largely to appease white rich progressives who think that is the term we use," Gallego tweeted last month.

Medina, however, disagrees.

"There are a lot of folks that actually are saying that the Latinx term should not be used because it cannot be conjugated in Español. But the truth is that, if we really stop to think about it, we were colonized from the moment that the Spaniards came to the Americas and took away Indigenous tongues," said Medina. "All of these attacks on really utilizing and leveraging linguistic liberation as a way to value intersectionality -- [it's] something that each and every one of us should defend, not oppose."

The word is mostly known and used by younger Hispanics -- 42% of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 29 knew the term, but only 7% of those ages 65 or older have heard of the term, Pew reports.

MORE: Culture thrives in America's most Hispanic, Latino state: New Mexico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFNte_0dmjU0kO00
Brandon Bell/Getty Images - PHOTO: A woman holds a sign during a Latino meet and greet and literature distribution rally, Dec. 30, 2020, in Marietta, Ga.

However, a majority of those surveyed in a Gallup poll -- 57% -- said that it didn't matter how they labeled.

It can be difficult to label a complex ethnic group in a single term, Medina said. These words link people from more than 20 countries in South and Central America, the Caribbean and Spain -- of all different races, languages and cultures.

Medina says the term "Latinx" is just a tool to be used to be more inclusive.

"Although I understand some of the arguments, I think that at the end of the day, we need to be able to self-identify as we wish because nobody has the right to do that for someone else," said Medina. "And if that means that each of us identifies in a different way, then so be it. That is what we should be able to do."

Comments / 3

Related
ktbb.com

Communities with large Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino populations more likely to be exposed to air pollution, new research suggests

(NEW YORK) -- Marginalized communities, especially those with higher-than-average minority populations, are more likely to be exposed to air pollution in the U.S., according to new research. Communities with large populations of Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino residents have been found to experience more exposure to fine particulate pollutants...
SOCIETY
Axios

Latino groups want to do away with “Latinx”

Elected officials, a major newspaper and the oldest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S. have all spoken out strongly in recent weeks against the continued use of "Latinx," the gender-neutral term promoted by progressives to describe people of Spanish-speaking origin. Why it matters: The pushback highlights some generational, class...
SOCIETY
unm.edu

OMI grant to improve identification of unknown American Indians, Hispanic/Latinx Americans

Heather Edgar, forensic anthropologist at The University of New Mexico Office of Medical Investigator (OMI) and associate professor of Anthropology, has been awarded a grant from the National Institute of Justice, according to a department press release. The grant, Improving identification of unknown American Indians and Hispanic/Latinx Americans, will allow Edgar to continue her work in this area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Jose Medina
The Independent

Voices: On MLK Day, Canadian immigrants like me have a special responsibility

On September 9, 2020, the New York Times published a flashy pictographic article titled “Faces of Power: 80% Are White, Even as US Becomes More Diverse.” Published amidst the feverish rash of mainstream introspection that swept the country following the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests, the article identifies the “922 most powerful people in America,” categorized by industry and profession. One presumes these powerbrokers to all be American born and raised. But an unlikely minority sits among them: Canadians. Looking at just the “People who Head Universities Ranked in the Top 25” category,...
IMMIGRATION
KXLY

What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain

When in doubt, throw it out – but not in the recycling bin. Basak Gurbuz Derman/Moment via Getty Images. Wishcycling is putting something in the recycling bin and hoping it will be recycled, even if there is little evidence to confirm this assumption. Hope is central to wishcycling. People...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#Hispanics#Latin America#Latinos#Racism#The Pew Research Center#Tiktok#Cnn
NBCMontana

Experts: CDC quarantine guidance shift creates 'perfect storm' for confusion

WASHINGTON (TND) — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fends off mounting questions and criticism over its latest shifts in COVID-19 guidance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted Wednesday President Joe Biden has confidence the agency continues to be “led by data and science.”. “Here’s...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
HuffingtonPost

Jeanine Pirro May Have Just Made Fox News' Dumbest Claim Yet About COVID-19

Jeanine Pirro, who has joined Fox News’ “The Five” as a permanent co-host, made quite the impact Wednesday with a ridiculous statement about COVID-19. (Watch the video below.) Fellow panelist Geraldo Rivera called the pandemic “devastating.” “This is something that historians will look back on and say,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Week

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

515K+
Followers
128K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy