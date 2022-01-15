10 Things You Didn’t Know about Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules

If ever there was a television show that had so many predictions, so many rumors, and so many theories surrounding it, it would absolutely be The Simpsons. They’ve been ‘getting it right’ for many years, almost predicting the future. There have been more than a few occasions when fans have noticed that something that happened in The Simpsons in the past has gone on to become reality, and the entire thing is a rabbit hole in and of itself. If you’ve not taken the time to go down that rabbit hole filled with theories, thoughts, and ideas, then do yourself a favor and block out some free time to do it. It’s fascinating in every manner of speaking. On that note, there seems to be a relatively new theory about the show going around, and it has fans picking up their jaws from the floor. It’s all about Moe, and you definitely want to know.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO