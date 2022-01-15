ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Bocce’s Bakery is ready for Valentine’s Day with two limited edition dog treats

By Kimberley Spinney
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for the perfect treat to show your pup some love with this Valentine’s Day? Then Bocce’s Bakery has you covered. Over the last few years, whenever we have been looking for something special to treat our staff pup with, we have turned to Target. And the reason for...

dogoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

A Wisconsin sweet treat is back for Valentine's Day

WEST ALLIS, Wis.— You can enjoy something extra sweet on Valentine's Day this year at the fairgrounds. From Feb. 11 - 14, there will be a cream puff drive-thru at the Wisconsin State Fair. Choose between strawberry or cocoa-flavored cream puffs to treat your sweetheart, or yourself, to something yummy.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

Kit Kat Is Ready For Valentine's Day With These 2 New Flavors

It may feel as though you just took down your Christmas decorations, but Valentine's Day is already around the corner. While many people view February 14 as a commercial or even fake holiday, there's a lot to love about Valentine's Day. Whether you are single, casually dating, or in a serious relationship, everyone around the world gets to celebrate a day that's all about love. Not to mention the pink and red decorations everywhere truly help offset the drabness of winter. But the best part about February's love-filled holiday? The sweet treats. From plates of cookies to festively decorated cupcakes, Valentine's Day has enough dessert options to make anyone's heart skip a beat. However, of all the holiday treats, nothing is more Cupid-approved than chocolate and candy.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Valentine’s Day Cookie Cups

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Valentine’s Day Cookie Cups are simple, semi-homemade sweet treats with a hidden candy hug tucked inside each cookie. This easy-to-make recipe quickly combines a sugar cookie mix with 4 basic ingredients to form the dough that covers the chocolate and bakes it into the best bite-sized delicious dessert that’s sealed with a kiss.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Bakery#Christmas#Limited Edition#Food Drink#Target#Red Velvet
kiss951.com

Valentine’s Day In Other Countries

In the United States most women love a good surprise on Valentines Day. In South Korea women traditionally buy chocolate for her loved one. South Korea & Vietnam call it Valentine’s Day and White Day. Both celebrated on February 14th. Valentine’s Day is a pretty new holiday in Denmark. In US we give roses, but Danes celebrate Valentine’s Day with white flowers called “snowdrops. They give the flowers to both friends and lovers.
SOUTH KOREA
SheKnows

Want to Get a Head-Start on Valentine’s Day Prep? Pick Up These Delicious Treats from Target

We know 2022 just started less than a week ago, but we already have our sights on Valentine’s Day. (It doesn’t matter if you have a significant other, inner circle of always-there-for-you family and friends, or want to honor yourself, one thing’s for sure: Valentine’s Day is all about giving the extra people in your life some extra love.) And, what better way to show all your nearest and dearest just how much you care than with a sweet treat? The good news is you don’t have to look far to satisfy your loved one’s taste buds. Target is packed with...
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Treat Your Sweetheart to One of These Gorgeous Boxes of Chocolate This Valentine's Day

It's a truth universally acknowledged that nothing says "I love you" quite like a box of chocolates. That's why it's the ideal Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart or even yourself (self-care, anyone?). A box of truffles or bonbons also makes an excellent dessert if you're cooking a romantic dinner at home. Instead of worrying about your soufflé falling or fussing with tempered chocolate, serve the chocolates as your grand finale. And while there's a time and place for the drugstore variety, why not take your token of affection to the next level by picking out something more unique?
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

On Valentine's Day, say it with chocolate

On Valentine’s Day, chocolate is romance. On Valentine’s Day, romance is chocolate. Either way, there is a definite mid-February correlation between love and the popular product of refined cacao beans. They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. They say candy is dandy. In...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Magnolia Bakery’s Desserts Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day, and You Can Get Them Shipped Right to Your Door

Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding is my love language. While the New York City-based bakery is perhaps best known for its cupcakes (as Sex and the City fans will know), for me it doesn’t get any better than digging into a creamy cup of banana-y, pudding-y goodness. If, like me, you love Magnolia Bakery’s desserts but aren’t local to New York City, you’ll be happy to know they actually ship some of their bestsellers nationwide through their website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Monarch Bakery brings traditional pastries, vegan treats to Rockford

ROCKFORD, MI — A new bakery specializing in traditional pastries and vegan treats is coming to downtown Rockford. Monarch Bakery, 54 Courtland St., is being opened by pastry chef Abbie Stratton and her husband, Ben, on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. Inside, customers can find French macarons as well as pies, scones, cookies, bread and parfait desserts. The bakery also specializes in vegan and gluten-free desserts such as its vegan chocolate croissant.
ROCKFORD, MI
TrendHunter.com

Practical Valentine’s Day Cards

For those looking for an unconventional but practical Valentine's Day card and gift for that someone special, Uncommon Goods has a 'Valentine's Card Bath Bar.'. The pink bath bars are handmade to look like chocolate bars. Those who receive them can break off a piece to add to a relaxing bath, and each of the bars lasts between two to five uses. Consumers can pick between two luscious scents from the peachy fizz 'Perfect Match' bar to the teaberry rhubarb 'Cutie Pie' bar.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

20 Valentine's Day Breakfast Recipes for Treating Your Special Someone Right

Whether you're celebrating your first Valentine's Day with someone, or your 50th, you want them to feel like they're the most special person in the world for the day—so they know exactly how important they are to you. Start the day off right, then, by whipping up an extra-special treat for breakfast. Whether your special someone loves savory foods, has a sweet tooth, or goes hard for healthy fare, we've got recipes that are guaranteed to put a sparkle in their eye.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Valentine's Day Capsule Collections

'Rachel Parcell,' the Salt Lake City-based lifestyle brand, has debuted its newest collection just in time for Valentine's day celebrations. The 'Valentine's Day Capsule Collection' includes two dresses and two pajama sets, each adorned in either tulle sequins, hearts, or scalloped lace. The two dresses are full-sized midi dresses that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SheKnows

Prepare for Valentine's Day Early This Year & Treat Your Kids to These Boxes for Card Exchanges

Remember the butterflies you’d get going into school on Valentine’s Day? You spent hours writing out and decorating each card, and of course, perfecting your V-day box — making sure it’s the most extravagant of the bunch. You couldn’t wait to see all of the cards you’d get in your box from your classmates. But times have changed. It’s your little one’s turn. And making their Valentine’s Day box is exponentially easier. No more countless paper cuts and misshapen boxes, now you can treat your kid with an inexpensive box set. Whether they want a classic box or one that expresses...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Nut-based chocolates prove a winner for Hotel Chocolat

Chocoholics went nuts for nuts this Christmas and avoided novelty chocolates, according to the boss of Hotel Chocolat Hazelnuts, pistachios, peanut butter and pecan-based chocolates were hugely popular over the festive period, with customers also looking to trade up to bigger boxes of chocolates as families celebrated.Angus Thirlwell, the retailer’s chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a peanut butter drinking chocolate that we launched during the pandemic and it’s been a spectacular success for us. I think the nuts are definitely on the rise.”You don't normally see raspberry and pistachio together but it really worksAngus Thirlwell, Hotel...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Treat Your Partner With the 25 Best Chocolate Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2022

Chocolate is (and always will be) a staple of Valentine’s Day. It’s a day for tasteful decadence, and the right box of chocolate is a delicious way to show some love. A box of the best chocolate for Valentine’s Day is the perfect gift for a platonic friend or relative, and it also works great as a gift for your sweetheart. Of course, if you’re going all out for February 14, chocolate should probably be a supplement to a bigger gift. And, let’s not forget, chocolate is an aphrodisiac, meaning it’s the perfect starting course before heading to the bedroom...
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

FanSided

221K+
Followers
409K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy