Bulls vs. Celtics: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBCS Chicago.

The Bulls (27-13) are fresh off a second-straight blowout loss, falling to the Golden State Warriors on Friday, 138-96. The Boston Celtics (21-22) are fresh off a 111-99 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Bulls at Celtics notable injuries:

Bulls: Zach LaVine (left knee), Patrick Williams (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr. (knee), Javonte Green (adductor), and Alex Caruso (foot) are out.

Celtics: Marcus Smart (health and safety protocols) is out.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Celtics -5.5
  • Money line: Celtics -240 / Bulls +190
  • Over-under: 216.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back in which they both lost on Friday night. With Zach LaVine not making the trip to Boston, look for the Celtics to take advantage of that. Take the Chicago to cover the spread and hit the under.

Prediction: Celtics 109, Bulls 106

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 1

