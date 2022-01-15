ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How a teenager got more women of color added to history lessons in one of the country’s largest school systems

Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you happen to get into a conversation about American history with Prasidha Padmanabhan, you will have to keep reminding yourself of this: She is only 16. The names of historically overlooked women flow from her in the same way the names of modern-day A-list celebrities flow from other kids her...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Prison systems insist on banning books by Black authors. It’s time to end the censorship.

Andy Chan and Michelle Dillon serve on the board of the nonprofit organization Books to Prisoners. In his autobiography, Malcolm X wrote: “I have often reflected upon the new vistas that reading opened to me. I knew right there in prison that reading had changed forever the course of my life. As I see it today, the ability to read awoke inside me some long dormant craving to be mentally alive.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Martin Luther King Jr. was right. Racism and opposition to democracy are linked, our research finds.

In his famous address at the 1963 March on Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. drew a direct line between the struggle for racial equality and the nation’s efforts to realize democracy. “When the architects of our Republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir,” King declared. However, King emphasized, the nation had betrayed that promise to Black people: “It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.” King warned that this failure meant the nation’s promise that “all men are created equal” remained a “dream” that was yet to be realized.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Black segregation to unvaccinated on MLK day

Marjorie Taylor Greene used Martin Luther King Day on Monday to claim that there is a “new segregation” for the unvaccinated against Covid-19, comparing their struggles to historic racism against Black people in America. In a post on Gettr, the Georgia Republican equated the segregation faced by Black Americans to the strict vaccine mandates in the US.“Rev Martin Luther King Jr spoke of promises given to us that all men and women are guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she wrote. “Thanks to the hard work of Rev MLK Jr and others, growing up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
miamitimesonline.com

Verifying school history lessons meet standards

As Gov. Ron DeSantis has raised issues about how children learn history, Democrats are introducing legislation that would penalize schools that don’t properly teach African American and Holocaust history. Under the legislation, private schools, charter schools and public school districts would be required to submit evidence to the state...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: On MLK Day, Canadian immigrants like me have a special responsibility

On September 9, 2020, the New York Times published a flashy pictographic article titled “Faces of Power: 80% Are White, Even as US Becomes More Diverse.” Published amidst the feverish rash of mainstream introspection that swept the country following the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests, the article identifies the “922 most powerful people in America,” categorized by industry and profession. One presumes these powerbrokers to all be American born and raised. But an unlikely minority sits among them: Canadians. Looking at just the “People who Head Universities Ranked in the Top 25” category,...
IMMIGRATION
Slate

My Son’s School Wants Me to Offer My Expertise for Free

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a Black woman married to a white man and we have a teenage son together. Our son goes to a private school in the next town over that’s probably 85 percent white, and one of the school’s administrators asked if I could speak to the student body during their Black History Month celebration in February about the importance of creating a racially inclusive community. I’m not an experienced public speaker, but I have some good ideas about how the school could improve in that regard. The only sticking point is the school isn’t willing to pay me to speak, and the admin said, “The speech will provide you with great exposure since it will be broadcast virtually to influential parents and boosters. Also, your speech could help numerous parents see the light, and you can’t put a price tag on that.” This irks me because this school is flush with cash, and I know they’ve paid other (white) speakers before. When I told my son that I wanted to approach the administration about wanting to be paid to do this, he begged me to speak at the event for free and not make a scene that could put a target on his back. I’m not sure how to proceed. Should I take the unpaid speech for the sake of my son?
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Paul Revere
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Sybil Ludington
Person
Liliuokalani
Person
Claudette Colvin
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Of Color#School Systems#Racism#African American#British
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WNYC

A New Book on the History of Women's Fitness Culture

Journalist Danielle Friedman reveals hidden history of contemporary women’s fitness culture in her new book Let's Get Physical: How Women Discovered Exercise and Reshaped the World. Through a blend of reportage and personal narrative, each chapter uncovers the birth of a multibillion-dollar fitness industrial complex. The author joins us to discuss her findings.
FITNESS
The Baltimore Sun

MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a frequent visitor to Baltimore during his 39 years of life but his impact remains strongly felt in a city still struggling with racial inequality. When the famed civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, this newspaper recalled at least three “official” visits by Dr. King to Maryland’s largest city, the last an appearance in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
HelloBeautiful

Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands

Today the world honors Martin Luther King Jr., the man who inspired us all to fight for change. Now more than ever, his mission to bring unity to Black people while fighting for basic human and civil rights ring loud and clear. If you’ve ever doubted White privilege, then watching White supremacist storm the Capitol […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy