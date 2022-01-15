ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update On Kairi Sane's Contract And WWE

By Sean Ross Sapp
 3 days ago

Kairi Sane's WWE deal is finally coming to an end in February, according to the Wrestling Observer. Fightful has learned more about her time with the company. Kairi's deal is set to expire in February, but WWE sources that we spoke to said that it's not a done deal that she'll...

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt: I Keep Telling Vince McMahon I Do Want To Retire

Jerry McDevitt has represented WWE for 35 years, but he does ave retirement on his mind. McDevitt has been with Vince McMahon and company through major legal battles, including the famous steroid trials, and is currently representing WWE in their lawsuit against MLW. The longstanding relationship has kept McDevitt in...
Kairi Sane
Doudrop And Becky Lynch Try To Coexist, Royal Rumble Championship Challengers Face Off On 1/17 Raw

With 12 nights to go before Royal Rumble, Raw adds two matches to the card that may impact the upcoming premium live event. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature Becky Lynch and Doudrop attempting to coexist before their Royal Rumble match for the WWE Raw Women's Title. Last week, Becky helped Doudrop secure a title match against her by making sure Bianca Belair did not pin Liv Morgan in a number one contender's Triple Threat. Now, they will face Bianca and Liv in tag team action 12 days away from Doudrop's first WWE Raw Women's Title shot outside of a live event.
Details On The WWE Releases Of Timothy Thatcher, Road Dogg, More From NXT

A ton of shocking NXT personnel cuts came on Wednesday, January 5 with WWE telling Fightful "With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best." Unanimously, the talent and staff familiar with the PC, NXT, and NXT 2.0 have said this is directly to remove numerous Triple H hires, with the exception being Allison Danger. WWE officials we spoke with didn't deny this, and even said as much in their statement, in kinder terms.
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producer List From January 3-7, 2022

Fightful has learned of the following producers for WWE Raw for January 3. - Miz and Edge's promo was produced by Adam Pearce. - Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in the United States Title match was produced by Abyss/Chris Park. - Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez was...
Britt Baker: Somebody Is Going To Pay A Lot Of Money When My Contract Is Up, I'm Worth More Than MJF

2021 was the year of Britt Baker and she has no plans on slowing down. Baker had what many consider to be the best women's match of the year in 2021 when she battled Thunder Rosa in a Lights Out bout. Along with her standout performance in the bloody affair, Baker captured the AEW Women's Championship and headlined major events like AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and the first-ever AEW Rampage.
Lio Rush Discusses His AEW Contract And Working For Various Promotions

After first appearing for the company at the Double or Nothing 2021 PPV, Lio Rush officially signed with AEW in September. His most prominent story involved managing Dante Martin and feuding with Team Taz over the young-star's services. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Lio shared how it felt to...
Bron Breakker Recalls Being Backstage At AEW Dynamite In Atlanta

Wrestling was not on Bron Breakker's mind when he was still playing football. In 2016, Breakker began his collegiate football career while attending Kennesaw State University. Four years later and out of school, Bron was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, though his time in the NFL ended just a few months later.
JONAH Names Top Dream Matches For Himself In NJPW

JONAH wants to fight top dogs in NJPW. JONAH, the former Bronson Reed in NXT, is currently exploring his options in IMPACT, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and beyond. In IMPACT, he has made it clear, the World Title is his goal. In New Japan, he is naming some dream matches for himself within the promotion in a new interview with Jon Alba.
Report: Eddie Kingston Sidelined With Fractured Orbital Bone

Eddie Kingston is set to miss some time. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Eddie Kingston is sidelined with a fractured orbital one and will be out of action "for what he hopes is around three weeks." Tony Khan reportedly announced the injury during Saturday's AEW Dark tapings,...
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Team With John Morrison And Wrestle One Of AEW's Power Couples

Taya Valkyrie is back on the indies and mostly, she is excited to be back in front of fans she can interact with again. A short run in WWE as Franky Monet that ended abruptly in less than a year, Taya Valkyrie has officially returned to the independent circuit as of Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise event. Speaking about her future goals, desires, and dream matches, Valkyrie tells Muscle Man Malcolm that she's open to wrestling, women and men, but is also excited to travel the roads with John Morrison, her husband, and wrestle in mixed tag bouts.
EFFY vs. Jeff Jarrett Made Official For The WRLD On GCW

EFFY was fine. EFFY had already addressed Jeff Jarrett and called him out for being a “clout vampire.” EFFY was ready to move on. However, Jeff Jarrett does not take kindly to being so easily dismissed. Even in 2022, nearly 30 years after his WWE debut, Jeff Jarrett...
