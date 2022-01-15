ICW Fight Club

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfgang challenges Kez Evans for the ICW World...

Tony D'Angelo to conduct memorial service for Pete Dunne

WWE Universe, Tony D’Angelo cordially invites you to Pete Dunne’s memorial service Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. The BruiserWeight enjoyed a successful career in NXT before challenging D’Angelo to a Crowbar on a Pole Match this past Tuesday. Dunne put up a good fight in a punishing clash with “The Made Man of NXT” but was ultimately whacked when D’Angelo cracked the crowbar across the head of Dunne.
The Robe Muhammad Ali Wore Before His Second Sonny Liston Fight Could Sell for $500,000

The robe Muhammad Ali wore before one of the most important fights of his career could soon be yours. The garment the Greatest wore to the final weigh-in and while walking out for his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is currently up for sale on Goldin Auctions. The robe isn’t just noteworthy because it was worn before the boxer’s second heavyweight title bout, but also because it’s the first that bore the name he’d go by for the final 52 years of his life. Ali wore the robe, which is made of white terry cloth and has “Muhammad Ali” stitched in red...
Alpha Academy to test RK-Bro's mental aptitude in Academic Challenge

A different kind of endurance will be tested in the ring this Monday. Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship and responded with a lavish graduation ceremony on Raw as Chad Gable presented Otis with his very own diploma. RK-Bro made sure to crash the party in search of securing a rematch, but they got an unexpected challenge from Master Gable instead.
Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WALTER collides with Roderick Strong in colossal main event showdown

Roderick Strong isn’t scared of WALTER, but maybe he should be. The Ring General has come to NXT 2.0 and he didn’t take too kindly to Malcom Bivens’ remarks on Imperium, nearly tearing apart the manager of Diamond Mine until his prize fighter stepped in to intercede.
Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
Kell Brook confirms rematch clause in grudge bout with bitter rival Amir Khan

Kell Brook has confirmed a rematch clause in the agreement for next month’s grudge bout with bitter rival Amir Khan Brook and Khan will finally meet in Manchester on February 19, after a career’s worth of dancing around each other amid growing enmity.The 35-year-old fighters had both harboured thoughts of retirement after this showdown, but any such plans could now be on hold.Former IBF welterweight champion Brook insisted nothing will settle his feud with Khan, with the pair holding bitter resentment against each other.Asked about a rematch clause, Brook replied: “I’ll be honest with you, I leave it all to...
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
AEW Makes Major Announcement About Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) just shared some big news about Jon Moxley. On Tuesday, the pro wrestling company announced that Moxley will make his return this week on the flagship show AEW Dynamite. The show will air from the Entertainment & Sports are in Washington D.C. Moxley makes his return...
