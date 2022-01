The Dolphins are looking for a new head coach and it looks like the candidates are going to have to be somewhat committed to Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. Among the candidates that would make the most sense for this would be Bills offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll. He coached Tua at Alabama, so the connection is there. Tua probably gets a year to prove himself and if it doesn’t work, the Dolphins are drafting a new QB in the 2023 draft.

