VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Schools activities director Mike Schultz announced the hiring of Seth Soderholm as the new Hi-Liner baseball coach. Coach Soderholm will replace Lance Lukes who resigned in August. Upon graduating from New Rockford-Sheyenne High School, Coach Soderholm attended VCSU where he played baseball for the Vikings. He will graduate in May. Coach Soderholm has coached baseball at different levels over the years. He was the Babe Ruth coach in New Rockford for 3 years. He has served as the Assistant Coach in the Valley City Legion program and was the Valley City Jr. High baseball coach in 2021. Seth and his wife Heather reside in Valley City.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO