Two on dean’s list at Bucknell University

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A pair of local students have been named to...

romesentinel.com

hamlethub.com

Lauren Lincks Named to Bloomsburg University Fall 2021 Dean's List

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List. Lauren Lincks, from Mahopac, a(n) ASL/English Interpreting major, was one of those named to the list. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Stanly News & Press

Students named to Appalachian State University dean’s list

Stanly County residents who were named to the dean’s list at Appalachian State University for the fall 2021 semester included:. • Abigail Ann Wangler of Albemarle. An undergraduate student who carries 12-14 hours of coursework on which grade points are computed and who attains a grade point average of 3.45 or better for the current semester is eligible for the dean’s list, as are undergraduate students who carry 15 hours of coursework and who attain a grade point average of 3.25 or better for the current semester.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
hamlethub.com

Alexis Demko, of Danbury, Named to Assumption University's Dean's List

Assumption University has announced that Alexis Demko, of Danbury, Class of 2025, has been named to the University's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
DANBURY, CT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Two earn dean's list at Columbia

Kristen Sibley of Griggsville and Ariana Swift of Jacksonville have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Columbia College in Missouri. To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Sidney Herald

Dickinson State University announces Dean's List honorees

At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the Dean’s List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn at 3.5 GPA or higher. Area students making the Dean’s List include:. Fairview: Jesse Selting and Lexie Selting;. Savage: Kiana Miller;
COLLEGES
casscountyonline.com

Nearly 800 Indiana University Kokomo students earn chancellor’s list, dean’s list honors for fall 2021

KOKOMO — Seven hundred eighty-three full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.
COLLEGES
Ponca City News

Lindsay Hollis of Ponca City named to Harding University Dean’s list

Body SEARCY, AR -- Lindsay Hollis, a Junior studying psychology, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester. The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved...
PONCA CITY, OK
Grundy County Herald

Local Dean's List

Middle Tennessee State University has announced their Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Grundy County residents making the list are Ezri Vaughn Davis, Tracy City; Kira Mae Fox, Tracy City; Joyceline M Garcia Juarez, Tracy City; Kallie Louise Hill, Pelham; Lacy Michelle Nunley, Pelham; and Karastyn Elizabeth Nunley, Monteagle. To qualify...
TRACY CITY, TN
themanchestermirror.com

Hannah Foltz earns a spot on the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University

Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, including Hannah Foltz, a Marine Science major from Manchester, MI (48158). Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the...
MANCHESTER, MI
Fremont Tribune

University of Sioux Falls dean's list

The University of Sioux Falls has named more than 550 students to the fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale. Fremont: Cassidy Feenstra, elementary education; Derek Smith, criminal justice and psychology. Yutan: Rylie Jones, business administration.
COLLEGES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caleigh Campbell named to University of Vermont dean's list

Caleigh Campbell, an environmental studies major from Gibsonia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont. Campbell is in the College of Arts and Sciences. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0...
GIBSONIA, PA
miltonindependent.com

These Milton students were named to the dean's list at the University of Vermont

The fall semester at the University of Vermont has come to a close, and these students from Milton were awarded spaces on the dean's list. Congratulations!. To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
MILTON, VT

