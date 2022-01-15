Two on dean’s list at Bucknell University

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List. Lauren Lincks, from Mahopac, a(n) ASL/English Interpreting major, was one of those named to the list. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester...
Stanly County residents who were named to the dean’s list at Appalachian State University for the fall 2021 semester included:. • Abigail Ann Wangler of Albemarle. An undergraduate student who carries 12-14 hours of coursework on which grade points are computed and who attains a grade point average of 3.45 or better for the current semester is eligible for the dean’s list, as are undergraduate students who carry 15 hours of coursework and who attain a grade point average of 3.25 or better for the current semester.
Assumption University has announced that Alexis Demko, of Danbury, Class of 2025, has been named to the University's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
Kristen Sibley of Griggsville and Ariana Swift of Jacksonville have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Columbia College in Missouri. To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
NEWTON, MA — Beverly Banks, a Lasell University student from Wilmington, was named to the dean’s list for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester. Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the Dean’s List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn at 3.5 GPA or higher. Area students making the Dean’s List include:. Fairview: Jesse Selting and Lexie Selting;. Savage: Kiana Miller;
The fall semester at the University of Vermont has come to a close, and these students from Colchester were awarded spaces on the dean's list. Congratulations!. To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
KOKOMO — Seven hundred eighty-three full-time Indiana University Kokomo students earned chancellor’s list or dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester. Chancellor’s list students earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. Students are listed by hometown.
Body SEARCY, AR -- Lindsay Hollis, a Junior studying psychology, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester. The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved...
PEORIA, IL – Five Racine County residents have been named among the 1,900+ students who earned a place on the Bradley University Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the honor. Congratulations...
Capital University announced two Granville residents were named to honor lists for the fall 2021 semester. Paige Wallace, of Granville, was named to the Provost's List. To be named to the Provost's List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849. Curtis Clark, of...
Middle Tennessee State University has announced their Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Grundy County residents making the list are Ezri Vaughn Davis, Tracy City; Kira Mae Fox, Tracy City; Joyceline M Garcia Juarez, Tracy City; Kallie Louise Hill, Pelham; Lacy Michelle Nunley, Pelham; and Karastyn Elizabeth Nunley, Monteagle. To qualify...
Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, including Hannah Foltz, a Marine Science major from Manchester, MI (48158). Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the...
The University of Sioux Falls has named more than 550 students to the fall 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale. Fremont: Cassidy Feenstra, elementary education; Derek Smith, criminal justice and psychology. Yutan: Rylie Jones, business administration.
Caleigh Campbell, an environmental studies major from Gibsonia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont. Campbell is in the College of Arts and Sciences. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0...
The fall semester at the University of Vermont has come to a close, and these students from Milton were awarded spaces on the dean's list. Congratulations!. To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
