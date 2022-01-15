Two on dean’s list at Bucknell University

Stanly County residents who were named to the dean’s list at Appalachian State University for the fall 2021 semester included:. • Abigail Ann Wangler of Albemarle. An undergraduate student who carries 12-14 hours of coursework on which grade points are computed and who attains a grade point average of 3.45 or better for the current semester is eligible for the dean’s list, as are undergraduate students who carry 15 hours of coursework and who attain a grade point average of 3.25 or better for the current semester.

